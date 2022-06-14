This Is the County in the Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton, NC Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

There have been 84,292,700 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date - and that number continues to grow.

In the Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton metropolitan area, located in North Carolina, a total of 108,532 cases of COVID-19 have been reported. Adjusted for population, there have been 29,707 confirmed infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 25,764 cases per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.

The broader Hickory metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Catawba County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 49,134 confirmed infections in Catawba County, or 31,350 for every 100,000 people.

A relatively high infection rate does not necessarily mean COVID-19 related fatalities per capita are higher in Catawba County than they are across all of the Hickory area, however. There have been a total of 387 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Catawba County, in line with 381 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of June 12, 2022.

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths 1 Catawba County, NC 31,350 49,134 387 607 2 Burke County, NC 28,904 25,930 370 332 3 Alexander County, NC 28,651 10,635 391 145 4 Caldwell County, NC 27,920 22,833 378 309

