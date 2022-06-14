This Is the County in the Fort Smith, AR-OK Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

There have been 84,292,700 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date - and that number continues to grow.

In the Fort Smith metropolitan area, which covers parts of Arkansas and Oklahoma, a total of 72,336 cases of COVID-19 have been reported. Adjusted for population, there have been 25,724 confirmed infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 25,764 cases per 100,000 people.

Though there is little variance in the per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Fort Smith, there are parts of the metro area where the virus is slightly more common.

The broader Fort Smith metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Sebastian County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 33,085 confirmed infections in Sebastian County, or 25,957 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Sebastian County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Fort Smith area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 412 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Sebastian County, compared to 351 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Fort Smith metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of June 12, 2022.

These are all the counties in Arkansas where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths 1 Sebastian County, AR 25,957 33,085 412 525 2 Sequoyah County, OK 25,844 10,689 256 106 3 Crawford County, AR 25,568 15,973 400 250 4 Le Flore County, OK 25,224 12,589 214 107

