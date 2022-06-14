This Is the County in the Wichita Falls, TX Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

There have been 84,292,700 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date - and that number continues to grow.

In the Wichita Falls metropolitan area, located in Texas, a total of 37,553 cases of COVID-19 have been reported. Adjusted for population, there have been 24,871 confirmed infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 25,764 cases per 100,000 people.

Though there is little variance in the per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Wichita Falls, there are parts of the metro area where the virus is slightly more common.

The broader Wichita Falls metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Archer County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 2,242 confirmed infections in Archer County, or 25,509 for every 100,000 people.

A relatively high infection rate does not necessarily mean COVID-19 related fatalities per capita are higher in Archer County than they are across all of the Wichita Falls area, however. There have been a total of 319 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Archer County, compared to 491 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Wichita Falls metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of June 12, 2022.

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths 1 Archer County, TX 25,509 2,242 319 28 2 Wichita County, TX 25,165 33,172 515 679 3 Clay County, TX 20,593 2,139 337 35

