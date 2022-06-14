This Is the County in the Sioux Falls, SD Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

There have been 84,292,700 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date - and that number continues to grow.

In the Sioux Falls metropolitan area, located in South Dakota, a total of 77,039 cases of COVID-19 have been reported. Adjusted for population, there have been 30,160 confirmed infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 25,764 cases per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Sioux Falls is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.

The broader Sioux Falls metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Minnehaha County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 57,961 confirmed infections in Minnehaha County, or 31,037 for every 100,000 people.

A relatively high infection rate does not necessarily mean COVID-19 related fatalities per capita are higher in Minnehaha County than they are across all of the Sioux Falls area, however. There have been a total of 280 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Minnehaha County, in line with 281 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Sioux Falls metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of June 12, 2022.

These are all the counties in South Dakota where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths 1 Minnehaha County, SD 31,037 57,961 280 523 2 Lincoln County, SD 28,674 15,746 186 102 3 McCook County, SD 24,551 1,353 563 31 4 Turner County, SD 23,947 1,979 750 62

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor:

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .