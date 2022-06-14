This Is the County in the Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

There have been 84,292,700 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date - and that number continues to grow.

In the Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson metropolitan area, located in Indiana, a total of 516,163 cases of COVID-19 have been reported. Adjusted for population, there have been 25,712 confirmed infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 25,764 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though COVID-19 infections per capita are in line with the national average across Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson , there are parts of the metro area where this is not the case.

The broader Indianapolis metro area comprises 11 counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Shelby County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 13,876 confirmed infections in Shelby County, or 31,253 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Shelby County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Indianapolis area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 414 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Shelby County, compared to 329 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of June 12, 2022.

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths 1 Shelby County, IN 31,253 13,876 414 184 2 Hancock County, IN 28,777 21,246 354 261 3 Johnson County, IN 28,717 43,524 406 616 4 Hamilton County, IN 27,070 85,567 211 667 5 Hendricks County, IN 26,030 41,893 344 554 6 Madison County, IN 25,806 33,420 506 655 7 Putnam County, IN 25,405 9,542 346 130 8 Boone County, IN 24,622 15,837 291 187 9 Marion County, IN 24,533 231,722 318 3,003 10 Morgan County, IN 24,220 16,888 414 289 11 Brown County, IN 17,613 2,648 412 62

