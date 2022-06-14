This Is the County in the Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN Metro Area With the Most COVID-19
There have been 84,292,700 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date - and that number continues to grow.
In the Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson metropolitan area, located in Indiana, a total of 516,163 cases of COVID-19 have been reported. Adjusted for population, there have been 25,712 confirmed infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 25,764 cases per 100,000 people.
Even though COVID-19 infections per capita are in line with the national average across Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson , there are parts of the metro area where this is not the case.
The broader Indianapolis metro area comprises 11 counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Shelby County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 13,876 confirmed infections in Shelby County, or 31,253 for every 100,000 people.
Not only does Shelby County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Indianapolis area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 414 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Shelby County, compared to 329 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson metro area.
All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of June 12, 2022.
|Rank
|Geography
|COVID cases per 100,000 people
|Total cases
|Deaths per 100,000 people
|Total deaths
|1
|Shelby County, IN
|31,253
|13,876
|414
|184
|2
|Hancock County, IN
|28,777
|21,246
|354
|261
|3
|Johnson County, IN
|28,717
|43,524
|406
|616
|4
|Hamilton County, IN
|27,070
|85,567
|211
|667
|5
|Hendricks County, IN
|26,030
|41,893
|344
|554
|6
|Madison County, IN
|25,806
|33,420
|506
|655
|7
|Putnam County, IN
|25,405
|9,542
|346
|130
|8
|Boone County, IN
|24,622
|15,837
|291
|187
|9
|Marion County, IN
|24,533
|231,722
|318
|3,003
|10
|Morgan County, IN
|24,220
|16,888
|414
|289
|11
|Brown County, IN
|17,613
|2,648
|412
|62
