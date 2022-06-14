COVID-19: How Cases in the Valdosta, GA Metro Area Compare to Other Major Metros

The U.S. reported over 741,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending June 12, bringing the total count to more than 84.2 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 1,000,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 34.0 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 29.3 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

In the 50 largest metro areas, the incidence of COVID-19 grew at an average rate of 39.8 new cases a day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- 22.9% greater than the case growth in all counties outside of metro areas.

The Valdosta, GA metro area consists of Lowndes County, Brooks County, Lanier County, and one other county. As of June 12, there were 26,310.4 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Valdosta residents, roughly in line with the national rate. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 26,104.6 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

The incidence of coronavirus cases depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring counties. Within the Valdosta metro area, Lowndes County has the highest incidence of COVID-19 cases. As of June 12, there were 27,352.6 cases per 100,000 residents in Lowndes County, the most of any county in Valdosta, and far greater than the county with the lowest incidence. In Lanier County, there were 22,080.9 cases per 100,000 residents -- the least of any county in Valdosta.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Valdosta metro area, unemployment peaked at 10.3% in April 2020. As of November 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 2.6%.

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of June 12 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of June 12 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of June 12 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of June 12 per 100,000 residents 19140 Dalton, GA 143,961 45,790 31,807.2 629 436.9 40660 Rome, GA 97,369 27,628 28,374.5 522 536.1 23580 Gainesville, GA 198,667 54,309 27,336.7 851 428.4 46660 Valdosta, GA 145,315 38,233 26,310.4 515 354.4 47580 Warner Robins, GA 180,652 47,126 26,086.6 636 352.1 15260 Brunswick, GA 117,400 30,545 26,017.9 554 471.9 12260 Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC 599,616 149,805 24,983.5 2,047 341.4 12020 Athens-Clarke County, GA 208,457 49,661 23,823.1 510 244.7 12060 Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA 5,862,424 1,379,490 23,531.1 16,187 276.1 42340 Savannah, GA 386,036 89,266 23,123.8 1,184 306.7 31420 Macon-Bibb County, GA 229,504 52,973 23,081.5 1,198 522.0 10500 Albany, GA 148,436 34,129 22,992.4 792 533.6 17980 Columbus, GA-AL 319,402 68,129 21,330.2 1,179 369.1 25980 Hinesville, GA 80,041 15,457 19,311.4 184 229.9

