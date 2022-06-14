ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galveston County, TX

This Is the County in the Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0gA48h5g00 There have been 84,292,700 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date - and that number continues to grow.

In the Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land metropolitan area, located in Texas, a total of 1,642,526 cases of COVID-19 have been reported. Adjusted for population, there have been 24,229 confirmed infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 25,764 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land has fewer COVID-19 infections per capita than the national average, there are parts of the metro area where this is not the case.

The broader Houston metro area comprises nine counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Galveston County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 99,270 confirmed infections in Galveston County, or 30,350 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Galveston County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Houston area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 261 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Galveston County, compared to 236 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of June 12, 2022.

These are all the counties in Texas where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Galveston County, TX 30,350 99,270 261 854
2 Brazoria County, TX 27,289 96,603 278 985
3 Fort Bend County, TX 26,742 197,718 164 1,214
4 Montgomery County, TX 26,241 145,492 233 1,292
5 Chambers County, TX 26,087 10,511 171 69
6 Harris County, TX 23,004 1,058,746 239 10,997
7 Liberty County, TX 22,534 18,447 494 404
8 Austin County, TX 19,936 5,894 250 74
9 Waller County, TX 19,695 9,845 216 108

24/7 Wall St.

