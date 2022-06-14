This Is the County in the Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI Metro Area With the Most COVID-19
There have been 84,292,700 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date - and that number continues to grow.
In the Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington metropolitan area, which covers parts of Minnesota and Wisconsin, a total of 969,867 cases of COVID-19 have been reported. Adjusted for population, there have been 27,262 confirmed infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 25,764 cases per 100,000 people.
The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.
The broader Minneapolis metro area comprises 16 counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Sherburne County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 28,150 confirmed infections in Sherburne County, or 30,194 for every 100,000 people.
A relatively high infection rate does not necessarily mean COVID-19 related fatalities per capita are higher in Sherburne County than they are across all of the Minneapolis area, however. There have been a total of 195 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Sherburne County, compared to 213 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington metro area.
All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of June 12, 2022.
|Rank
|Geography
|COVID cases per 100,000 people
|Total cases
|Deaths per 100,000 people
|Total deaths
|1
|Sherburne County, MN
|30,194
|28,150
|195
|182
|2
|St. Croix County, WI
|29,958
|26,338
|172
|151
|3
|Anoka County, MN
|29,715
|103,240
|231
|804
|4
|Scott County, MN
|29,526
|42,332
|183
|262
|5
|Pierce County, WI
|29,161
|12,132
|175
|73
|6
|Mille Lacs County, MN
|29,155
|7,501
|447
|115
|7
|Wright County, MN
|28,519
|37,858
|231
|306
|8
|Washington County, MN
|28,172
|71,365
|193
|489
|9
|Carver County, MN
|28,094
|28,211
|119
|119
|10
|Dakota County, MN
|28,057
|117,333
|188
|787
|11
|Chisago County, MN
|27,727
|15,174
|219
|120
|12
|Isanti County, MN
|26,887
|10,479
|303
|118
|13
|Hennepin County, MN
|26,344
|325,469
|212
|2,618
|14
|Ramsey County, MN
|24,727
|133,897
|252
|1,363
|15
|Sibley County, MN
|24,698
|3,683
|168
|25
|16
|Le Sueur County, MN
|23,961
|6,705
|182
|51
