This Is the County in the Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

There have been 84,292,700 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date - and that number continues to grow.

In the Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington metropolitan area, which covers parts of Minnesota and Wisconsin, a total of 969,867 cases of COVID-19 have been reported. Adjusted for population, there have been 27,262 confirmed infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 25,764 cases per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.

The broader Minneapolis metro area comprises 16 counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Sherburne County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 28,150 confirmed infections in Sherburne County, or 30,194 for every 100,000 people.

A relatively high infection rate does not necessarily mean COVID-19 related fatalities per capita are higher in Sherburne County than they are across all of the Minneapolis area, however. There have been a total of 195 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Sherburne County, compared to 213 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of June 12, 2022.

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths 1 Sherburne County, MN 30,194 28,150 195 182 2 St. Croix County, WI 29,958 26,338 172 151 3 Anoka County, MN 29,715 103,240 231 804 4 Scott County, MN 29,526 42,332 183 262 5 Pierce County, WI 29,161 12,132 175 73 6 Mille Lacs County, MN 29,155 7,501 447 115 7 Wright County, MN 28,519 37,858 231 306 8 Washington County, MN 28,172 71,365 193 489 9 Carver County, MN 28,094 28,211 119 119 10 Dakota County, MN 28,057 117,333 188 787 11 Chisago County, MN 27,727 15,174 219 120 12 Isanti County, MN 26,887 10,479 303 118 13 Hennepin County, MN 26,344 325,469 212 2,618 14 Ramsey County, MN 24,727 133,897 252 1,363 15 Sibley County, MN 24,698 3,683 168 25 16 Le Sueur County, MN 23,961 6,705 182 51

