This Is the County in the Amarillo, TX Metro Area With the Most COVID-19
There have been 84,292,700 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date - and that number continues to grow.
In the Amarillo metropolitan area, located in Texas, a total of 66,107 cases of COVID-19 have been reported. Adjusted for population, there have been 25,096 confirmed infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 25,764 cases per 100,000 people.
Even though COVID-19 infections per capita are in line with the national average across Amarillo , there are parts of the metro area where this is not the case.
The broader Amarillo metro area comprises five counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Potter County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 36,044 confirmed infections in Potter County, or 29,813 for every 100,000 people.
Not only does Potter County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Amarillo area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 612 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Potter County, compared to 487 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Amarillo metro area.
All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of June 12, 2022.
|Rank
|Geography
|COVID cases per 100,000 people
|Total cases
|Deaths per 100,000 people
|Total deaths
|1
|Potter County, TX
|29,813
|36,044
|612
|740
|2
|Armstrong County, TX
|29,123
|558
|522
|10
|3
|Oldham County, TX
|27,033
|565
|287
|6
|4
|Carson County, TX
|25,564
|1,542
|597
|36
|5
|Randall County, TX
|20,682
|27,398
|371
|491
