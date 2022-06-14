This Is the County in the Amarillo, TX Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

There have been 84,292,700 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date - and that number continues to grow.

In the Amarillo metropolitan area, located in Texas, a total of 66,107 cases of COVID-19 have been reported. Adjusted for population, there have been 25,096 confirmed infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 25,764 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though COVID-19 infections per capita are in line with the national average across Amarillo , there are parts of the metro area where this is not the case.

The broader Amarillo metro area comprises five counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Potter County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 36,044 confirmed infections in Potter County, or 29,813 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Potter County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Amarillo area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 612 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Potter County, compared to 487 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Amarillo metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of June 12, 2022.

These are all the counties in Texas where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths 1 Potter County, TX 29,813 36,044 612 740 2 Armstrong County, TX 29,123 558 522 10 3 Oldham County, TX 27,033 565 287 6 4 Carson County, TX 25,564 1,542 597 36 5 Randall County, TX 20,682 27,398 371 491

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor:

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .