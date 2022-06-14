ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond County, GA

This Is the County in the Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0gA48bnK00 There have been 84,292,700 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date - and that number continues to grow.

In the Augusta-Richmond County metropolitan area, which covers parts of Georgia and South Carolina, a total of 149,805 cases of COVID-19 have been reported. Adjusted for population, there have been 25,207 confirmed infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 25,764 cases per 100,000 people.

Though there is little variance in the per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Augusta-Richmond County, there are parts of the metro area where the virus is slightly more common.

The broader Augusta metro area comprises seven counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Edgefield County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 6,876 confirmed infections in Edgefield County, or 25,686 for every 100,000 people.

A relatively high infection rate does not necessarily mean COVID-19 related fatalities per capita are higher in Edgefield County than they are across all of the Augusta area, however. There have been a total of 265 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Edgefield County, compared to 344 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Augusta-Richmond County metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of June 12, 2022.

These are all the counties in South Carolina where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Edgefield County, SC 25,686 6,876 265 71
2 Richmond County, GA 25,518 51,410 446 898
3 Aiken County, SC 25,463 42,504 263 439
4 Columbia County, GA 25,061 36,913 265 390
5 McDuffie County, GA 23,919 5,142 470 101
6 Burke County, GA 23,747 5,355 501 113
7 Lincoln County, GA 20,580 1,605 449 35

