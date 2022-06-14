This Is the County in the Chattanooga, TN-GA Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

There have been 84,292,700 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date - and that number continues to grow.

In the Chattanooga metropolitan area, which covers parts of Tennessee and Georgia, a total of 151,314 cases of COVID-19 have been reported. Adjusted for population, there have been 27,410 confirmed infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 25,764 cases per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Chattanooga is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.

The broader Chattanooga metro area comprises six counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Marion County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 8,958 confirmed infections in Marion County, or 31,523 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Marion County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Chattanooga area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 465 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Marion County, compared to 330 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Chattanooga metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of June 12, 2022.

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths 1 Marion County, TN 31,523 8,958 465 132 2 Sequatchie County, TN 28,975 4,268 468 69 3 Hamilton County, TN 28,587 102,212 325 1,162 4 Walker County, GA 25,301 17,413 369 254 5 Catoosa County, GA 22,638 15,009 256 170 6 Dade County, GA 21,286 3,454 197 32

