This Is the County in the Chattanooga, TN-GA Metro Area With the Most COVID-19
There have been 84,292,700 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date - and that number continues to grow.
In the Chattanooga metropolitan area, which covers parts of Tennessee and Georgia, a total of 151,314 cases of COVID-19 have been reported. Adjusted for population, there have been 27,410 confirmed infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 25,764 cases per 100,000 people.
The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Chattanooga is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.
The broader Chattanooga metro area comprises six counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Marion County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 8,958 confirmed infections in Marion County, or 31,523 for every 100,000 people.
Not only does Marion County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Chattanooga area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 465 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Marion County, compared to 330 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Chattanooga metro area.
All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of June 12, 2022.
|Rank
|Geography
|COVID cases per 100,000 people
|Total cases
|Deaths per 100,000 people
|Total deaths
|1
|Marion County, TN
|31,523
|8,958
|465
|132
|2
|Sequatchie County, TN
|28,975
|4,268
|468
|69
|3
|Hamilton County, TN
|28,587
|102,212
|325
|1,162
|4
|Walker County, GA
|25,301
|17,413
|369
|254
|5
|Catoosa County, GA
|22,638
|15,009
|256
|170
|6
|Dade County, GA
|21,286
|3,454
|197
|32
