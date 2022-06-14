This Is the County in the Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL Metro Area With the Most COVID-19
There have been 84,292,700 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date - and that number continues to grow.
In the Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford metropolitan area, located in Florida, a total of 721,716 cases of COVID-19 have been reported. Adjusted for population, there have been 29,455 confirmed infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 25,764 cases per 100,000 people.
The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.
The broader Orlando metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Osceola County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 120,591 confirmed infections in Osceola County, or 35,613 for every 100,000 people.
Not only does Osceola County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Orlando area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 341 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Osceola County, compared to 270 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford metro area.
All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of June 12, 2022.
|Rank
|Geography
|COVID cases per 100,000 people
|Total cases
|Deaths per 100,000 people
|Total deaths
|1
|Osceola County, FL
|35,613
|120,591
|341
|1,153
|2
|Orange County, FL
|30,372
|401,275
|216
|2,852
|3
|Lake County, FL
|26,832
|89,983
|451
|1,512
|4
|Seminole County, FL
|24,142
|109,867
|243
|1,104
