This Is the County in the Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

There have been 84,292,700 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date - and that number continues to grow.

In the Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford metropolitan area, located in Florida, a total of 721,716 cases of COVID-19 have been reported. Adjusted for population, there have been 29,455 confirmed infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 25,764 cases per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.

The broader Orlando metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Osceola County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 120,591 confirmed infections in Osceola County, or 35,613 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Osceola County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Orlando area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 341 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Osceola County, compared to 270 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of June 12, 2022.

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths 1 Osceola County, FL 35,613 120,591 341 1,153 2 Orange County, FL 30,372 401,275 216 2,852 3 Lake County, FL 26,832 89,983 451 1,512 4 Seminole County, FL 24,142 109,867 243 1,104

