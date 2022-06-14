COVID-19: How Cases in the Tuscaloosa, AL Metro Area Compare to Other Major Metros

The U.S. reported over 741,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending June 12, bringing the total count to more than 84.2 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 1,000,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 34.0 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 29.3 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

In the 50 largest metro areas, the incidence of COVID-19 grew at an average rate of 39.8 new cases a day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- 22.9% greater than the case growth in all counties outside of metro areas.

The Tuscaloosa, AL metro area consists of Tuscaloosa County, Pickens County, Hale County, and one other county. As of June 12, there were 27,671.0 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Tuscaloosa residents, roughly in line with the national rate. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 26,104.6 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

The incidence of coronavirus cases depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring counties. Within the Tuscaloosa metro area, Hale County has the highest incidence of COVID-19 cases. As of June 12, there were 32,581.5 cases per 100,000 residents in Hale County, the most of any county in Tuscaloosa, and far greater than the county with the lowest incidence. In Greene County, there were 22,849.6 cases per 100,000 residents -- the least of any county in Tuscaloosa.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Tuscaloosa metro area, unemployment peaked at 17.1% in April 2020. As of November 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 3.4%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the Tuscaloosa, AL metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in Alabama where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of June 12 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of June 12 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of June 12 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of June 12 per 100,000 residents 19460 Decatur, AL 152,271 44,276 29,077.1 679 445.9 13820 Birmingham-Hoover, AL 1,085,330 310,512 28,609.9 3,805 350.6 11500 Anniston-Oxford, AL 114,618 32,672 28,505.1 628 547.9 23460 Gadsden, AL 102,748 28,893 28,120.3 652 634.6 22520 Florence-Muscle Shoals, AL 147,327 41,036 27,853.7 659 447.3 46220 Tuscaloosa, AL 250,681 69,366 27,671.0 1,047 417.7 33660 Mobile, AL 430,655 118,034 27,408.0 1,717 398.7 19300 Daphne-Fairhope-Foley, AL 212,830 57,024 26,793.2 683 320.9 33860 Montgomery, AL 373,544 98,777 26,443.2 1,593 426.5 26620 Huntsville, AL 457,003 118,144 25,851.9 1,269 277.7 20020 Dothan, AL 148,252 37,411 25,234.7 746 503.2 12220 Auburn-Opelika, AL 161,152 38,445 23,856.4 342 212.2

