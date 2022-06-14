ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mona, UT

SUNSET® Continues to Grow West: Mastronardi Adds Utah to Locally-Grown Network

KINGSVILLE, ON, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Mastronardi Produce is proud to announce the addition of Longvine Growing Co. to its ever-growing US network. Flavorful SUNSET® products will now be grown in a 28-acre greenhouse in Mona, Utah owned by Equilibrium Capital. The high-tech lit facility will be operated by The Utah Greenhouse Company. Utah becomes the eighth local producing state in the Mastronardi Produce USA network, which now reaches two-thirds of the American population in same- or next-day delivery of fresh and flavorful SUNSET produce.

"As a market leader, we have a strong following of consumers who seek our flavorful SUNSET products," says Paul Mastronardi, President and CEO of Mastronardi Produce. "The western market has been a strategic focus for us more recently, and with this agreement, we are excited to bring even more locally-grown, premium produce to that region."

The greenhouse site offers the possibility to expand by almost double its current size, driving the company closer to its goal of increasing its US acreage by an additional 1,500 acres in five years.

"We are pleased to expand our partnership with Mastronardi Produce, the produce category leader in controlled environment .agriculture and marketing," remarks Dave Chen, CEO of Equilibrium Capital. "Our Utah greenhouse facility is in the hands of a world-class organization. I would also like to recognize the hard work and dedication of the Longvine team."

Mastronardi Produce says it will continue to explore opportunities for growth with strategic partners in the West.

About Mastronardi Produce Ltd.®

A pioneer and industry leader in the gourmet greenhouse industry, Mastronardi Produce grows and markets nationally recognized products under the SUNSET® brand, including Campari®, Flavor Bombs®, and Angel Sweet® tomatoes. Mastronardi Produce has been family-owned for over 70 years and prides itself on producing consistently flavorful gourmet tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers, and berries.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sunset-continues-to-grow-west-mastronardi-adds-utah-to-locally-grown-network-301567257.html

SOURCE Mastronardi Produce Ltd.

Comments / 0

