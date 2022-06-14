This Is the County in the Columbia, SC Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

There have been 84,292,700 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date - and that number continues to grow.

In the Columbia metropolitan area, located in South Carolina, a total of 261,532 cases of COVID-19 have been reported. Adjusted for population, there have been 32,024 confirmed infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 25,764 cases per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Columbia is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.

The broader Columbia metro area comprises six counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Lexington County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 98,925 confirmed infections in Lexington County, or 34,551 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Lexington County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Columbia area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 308 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Lexington County, compared to 287 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Columbia metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of June 12, 2022.

These are all the counties in South Carolina where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths 1 Lexington County, SC 34,551 98,925 308 883 2 Kershaw County, SC 34,348 22,107 406 261 3 Richland County, SC 31,230 127,499 233 953 4 Fairfield County, SC 27,056 6,145 480 109 5 Saluda County, SC 19,715 4,002 384 78 6 Calhoun County, SC 19,398 2,854 415 61

