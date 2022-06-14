This Is the County in the Columbia, SC Metro Area With the Most COVID-19
There have been 84,292,700 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date - and that number continues to grow.
In the Columbia metropolitan area, located in South Carolina, a total of 261,532 cases of COVID-19 have been reported. Adjusted for population, there have been 32,024 confirmed infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 25,764 cases per 100,000 people.
The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Columbia is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.
The broader Columbia metro area comprises six counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Lexington County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 98,925 confirmed infections in Lexington County, or 34,551 for every 100,000 people.
Not only does Lexington County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Columbia area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 308 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Lexington County, compared to 287 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Columbia metro area.
All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of June 12, 2022.
These are all the counties in South Carolina where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).
|Rank
|Geography
|COVID cases per 100,000 people
|Total cases
|Deaths per 100,000 people
|Total deaths
|1
|Lexington County, SC
|34,551
|98,925
|308
|883
|2
|Kershaw County, SC
|34,348
|22,107
|406
|261
|3
|Richland County, SC
|31,230
|127,499
|233
|953
|4
|Fairfield County, SC
|27,056
|6,145
|480
|109
|5
|Saluda County, SC
|19,715
|4,002
|384
|78
|6
|Calhoun County, SC
|19,398
|2,854
|415
|61
Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor:
Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .
Comments / 0