Fayetteville, AR

This Is the County in the Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0gA48UZ700 There have been 84,292,700 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date - and that number continues to grow.

In the Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers metropolitan area, which covers parts of Arkansas and Missouri, a total of 147,149 cases of COVID-19 have been reported. Adjusted for population, there have been 27,953 confirmed infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 25,764 cases per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.

The broader Fayetteville metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Washington County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 69,711 confirmed infections in Washington County, or 30,504 for every 100,000 people.

A relatively high infection rate does not necessarily mean COVID-19 related fatalities per capita are higher in Washington County than they are across all of the Fayetteville area, however. There have been a total of 278 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Washington County, compared to 311 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of June 12, 2022.

These are all the counties in Arkansas where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Washington County, AR 30,504 69,711 278 636
2 Benton County, AR 26,230 67,931 332 861
3 Madison County, AR 25,031 4,024 392 63
4 McDonald County, MO 24,020 5,483 337 77

IN THIS ARTICLE
