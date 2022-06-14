This Is the County in the Salisbury, MD-DE Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

There have been 84,292,700 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date - and that number continues to grow.

In the Salisbury metropolitan area, which covers parts of Maryland and Delaware, a total of 100,742 cases of COVID-19 have been reported. Adjusted for population, there have been 25,248 confirmed infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 25,764 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though COVID-19 infections per capita are in line with the national average across Salisbury , there are parts of the metro area where this is not the case.

The broader Salisbury metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Sussex County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 65,639 confirmed infections in Sussex County, or 29,898 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Sussex County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Salisbury area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 396 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Sussex County, compared to 359 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Salisbury metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of June 12, 2022.

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths 1 Sussex County, DE 29,898 65,639 396 870 2 Somerset County, MD 20,857 5,368 291 75 3 Wicomico County, MD 20,174 20,612 322 329 4 Worcester County, MD 17,693 9,123 310 160

