This Is the County in the Salisbury, MD-DE Metro Area With the Most COVID-19
There have been 84,292,700 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date - and that number continues to grow.
In the Salisbury metropolitan area, which covers parts of Maryland and Delaware, a total of 100,742 cases of COVID-19 have been reported. Adjusted for population, there have been 25,248 confirmed infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 25,764 cases per 100,000 people.
Even though COVID-19 infections per capita are in line with the national average across Salisbury , there are parts of the metro area where this is not the case.
The broader Salisbury metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Sussex County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 65,639 confirmed infections in Sussex County, or 29,898 for every 100,000 people.
Not only does Sussex County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Salisbury area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 396 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Sussex County, compared to 359 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Salisbury metro area.
All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of June 12, 2022.
These are all the counties in Delaware where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).
|Rank
|Geography
|COVID cases per 100,000 people
|Total cases
|Deaths per 100,000 people
|Total deaths
|1
|Sussex County, DE
|29,898
|65,639
|396
|870
|2
|Somerset County, MD
|20,857
|5,368
|291
|75
|3
|Wicomico County, MD
|20,174
|20,612
|322
|329
|4
|Worcester County, MD
|17,693
|9,123
|310
|160
