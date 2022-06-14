ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Sunny Wednesday with highs in the 70s; humidity creeps back in toward end of the week

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

NOW AND NEW: Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Steve Teeling says overnight will be clear and fairly comfortable. Wednesday will feature lots of sunshine and highs in the 70s to near 80 degrees.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YHhfo_0gA47wYC00

NEXT: It will turn more humid and unsettled into the end of the week. Thursday may feature a shower or two, but Friday looks like the best chance of a few scattered showers and thunderstorms. It will be very warm and humid on Friday. But the weekend is still looking very nice although it will be breezy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0djZNE_0gA47wYC00

OVERNIGHT: Clear skies. Low of 62.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AmRJi_0gA47wYC00

WEDNESDAY: Lots of sunshine. High of 78.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny with more clouds in the afternoon. Showers at night. High of 77.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, warm and humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High of 87.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and cooler and less humid. High of 76.

SUNDAY: Sunny and breezy. High of 75.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lGuir_0gA47wYC00

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
News 12

News 12

84K+
Followers
28K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy