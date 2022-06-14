ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

COVID-19: Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area Among the Safest in America

By Evan Comen
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vjy0C_0gA47s1I00 The U.S. reported over 741,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending June 12, bringing the total count to more than 84.2 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 1,000,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 34.0 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 29.3 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

In the 50 largest metro areas, the incidence of COVID-19 grew at an average rate of 39.8 new cases a day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- 22.9% greater than the case growth in all counties outside of metro areas.

The Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC metro area consists of the city of Virginia Beach, the city of Norfolk, the city of Chesapeake, and 16 other counties. As of June 12, there were 20,772.4 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Virginia Beach residents, the 32nd lowest rate of all 383 metro areas with available data. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 26,104.6 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

The incidence of coronavirus cases depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring counties. Within the Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News metro area, Franklin city has the highest incidence of COVID-19 cases. As of June 12, there were 28,820.4 cases per 100,000 residents in Franklin city, the most of any county in Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, and far greater than the county with the lowest incidence. In Williamsburg city, there were 12,654.9 cases per 100,000 residents -- the least of any county in Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News metro area, unemployment peaked at 12.5% in April 2020. As of November 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 4.0%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in Virginia where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of June 12 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of June 12 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of June 12 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of June 12 per 100,000 residents
44420 Staunton, VA 121,651 31,808 26,146.9 395 324.7
49020 Winchester, VA-WV 137,621 34,222 24,866.8 406 295.0
31340 Lynchburg, VA 261,652 62,726 23,973.1 870 332.5
40220 Roanoke, VA 313,009 71,263 22,767.1 1,076 343.8
13980 Blacksburg-Christiansburg, VA 166,785 37,241 22,328.7 396 237.4
40060 Richmond, VA 1,269,530 282,463 22,249.4 3,368 265.3
25500 Harrisonburg, VA 133,557 28,698 21,487.5 393 294.3
47260 Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC 1,761,729 365,954 20,772.4 3,934 223.3
16820 Charlottesville, VA 215,445 42,506 19,729.4 386 179.2

