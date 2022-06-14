This Is the County in the Macon, GA Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

There have been 84,292,700 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date - and that number continues to grow.

In the Macon metropolitan area, located in Georgia, a total of 52,973 cases of COVID-19 have been reported. Adjusted for population, there have been 23,064 confirmed infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 25,764 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though Macon has fewer COVID-19 infections per capita than the national average, there are parts of the metro area that appear to be at higher risk than others.

The broader Macon metro area comprises five counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Bibb County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 38,439 confirmed infections in Bibb County, or 25,043 for every 100,000 people.

A relatively high infection rate does not necessarily mean COVID-19 related fatalities per capita are higher in Bibb County than they are across all of the Macon area, however. There have been a total of 515 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Bibb County, in line with 522 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Macon metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of June 12, 2022.

These are all the counties in Georgia where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths 1 Bibb County, GA 25,043 38,439 515 790 2 Monroe County, GA 22,273 6,016 644 174 3 Twiggs County, GA 18,952 1,570 845 70 4 Jones County, GA 18,022 5,145 382 109 5 Crawford County, GA 14,606 1,803 446 55

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor:

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .