A severe thunderstorm made its way through Mid-Michigan and the Upper Thumb early Thursday morning, leaving behind a path of destruction and hundreds of power outages. Damage from the storm was spread from Bay County to the east, through parts of northern Tuscola County and Huron County. According to a report on its Twitter account, the National Weather Service said the storm did not produce a tornado, but did produce microbursts and straight-line winds.

HURON COUNTY, MI ・ 16 HOURS AGO