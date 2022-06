Investigators have identified the Prince George's County man who was gunned down in the bedroom of a Calvert County home. Glenn Dale resident Tyree Dashawn Richardson, 20, walked into a home in the 3900 block of Lakeside Court in Dunkirk when he was met by Terrance Kenneth Yancey, 22, of Washington, DC, who was lying in wait, a spokesperson for the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office said.

CALVERT COUNTY, MD ・ 13 HOURS AGO