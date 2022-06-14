ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tupelo, MS

Tupelo City Council approves West Tupelo subdivision expansion, drainage project

By CALEB MCCLUSKEY Daily Journal
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41i1Fy_0gA46Hpy00

TUPELO • Tupelo officials have reached an agreement with a local real estate developer to split the cost of repairing drainage problems caused by the construction of a new subdivision in West Tupelo.

Last week, the Tupelo City Council voted unanimously to accept an amended agreement with Jason Warren, the developer responsible for the Butler Park subdivision project on Butler Road, that includes a provision to split the cost of a $30,000 project to relieve drainage issues affecting a neighboring street.

With the agreement reached, the council also voted unanimously to rezone a 52-acre lot for the second phase of the project.

The approval comes after complaints from residents of neighboring Rowan Oak that the construction has increased standing water in their backyards. Residents addressed their concerns with city officials during a Feb. 7 meeting of the city’s planning committee.

Ward 6 Councilwoman Janet Gaston noted that though drainage has always been an issue on Rowan Oak, development of the new subdivision exacerbated the issue.

Gaston said she is glad the city and Warren could reach an agreement to split the cost of repairing the drainage issues.

“I think it is the right thing to do,” she said of fixing the problem. “It is good for both sides and will keep us from having problems in the future.”

The $30,000 project includes installing a drainage pipe that runs between the two neighborhoods and bottoms out into a basin at the cul-de-sac of Rowan Oak. Director of Development Services Tanner Newman said the city had already begun obtaining easements from the affected residents of Rowan Oak.

“The bottom line here is the residents of Rowan Oak are finally getting the relief they deserve, and that is coming down with a joint effort between the city and the developer of Butler Park,” Newman said.

There is no timeline for when the city might complete the work, Newman said, noting it would begin once the council has secured and approved the easements.

Newsletters

“The drainage project has been designed, and the city is ready to begin construction upon execution and approval of the easements,” he said.

Phase II of project moving forward

The council also green-lit the second phase of Warren’s project with little discussion once it approved the amended agreement for Phase I, including a change from the initial lot sizes they were going to allow.

In February, Warren asked the planning committee to rezone a 52-acre property from medium-density residential, which only allows for a lot size of 1 acre, to agricultural open, which gives free rein on lot sizes.

The committee rejected the proposal at the time but later came back and approved a recommendation to rezone the property from medium density to low density, which would allow for a lot size of 2 acres.

The site plan for Phase II includes 17 properties, all of which are larger than the 2-acre limit allows. The largest of these lots is 9.8 acres.

Although Newman said he could approve a lot size variance of 2.6 acres, anything other than that would require approval from the planning committee and council, which it got with Tuesday night’s unanimous vote.

Along with the site plan, the city required Warren to commission a Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality review of the lake, levy and dam on the property. The report was attached to the project’s site plan and listed several issues with the dam that the developer would have to resolve, including clearing trees and shrubs that threatened the structure of the dam, re-grading the front face of the dam, modification of the spillway and elevating one lot to ensure the construction would not lead to the dam’s failure.

Warren declined to comment on the specifics of the project; however, he told the Daily Journal that the MDEQ report did not change his plans for Phase II.

Comments / 2

Related
hottytoddy.com

Fisher-Driver to Retire After 40 Years With the City of Oxford

Oxford Municipal Court Clerk Donna Fisher-Driver is retiring after working for the city of Oxford for 40 years. Last week, Fisher-Driver was recognized by the Mayor and Oxford Board of Aldermen for her many years of service. “The experience that is walking out the door is frightening,” Mayor Robyn Tannehill...
OXFORD, MS
WJTV 12

Watkins appointed as superintendent of Mississippi Achievement School District

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Board of Education (SBE) appointed Dr. Earl Watkins to lead the Mississippi Achievement School District (ASD), effective July 1. The ASD includes the Humphreys County and Yazoo City school districts, which became part of Mississippi’s first ASD in June 2019. Mississippi’s ASD law requires the SBE and the Mississippi Department […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Local
Mississippi Government
Tupelo, MS
Government
City
Tupelo, MS
wtva.com

Pontotoc restaurant severely damaged in fire

PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - A fire severely damaged a popular restaurant in Pontotoc. The fire happened sometime on Wednesday, June 15 at Sydnei's Grill & Catering on Highway 15. According to the restaurant's Facebook page, it will be closed until further notice.
PONTOTOC, MS
wtva.com

Tupelo remains found in May belong to Lori Cockrell, coroner says

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The remains found in west Tupelo on May 21 are those of Lori Cockrell, Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green said on Tuesday, June 14. She said the identity was confirmed through the State Medical Examiner’s Office. The cause of Cockrell’s death has yet to been...
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

Missing Booneville man found safe

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Booneville man. According to the Tupelo Police Department, 55-year-old Larry Oikion was last seen Thursday night, June 16. He is white, 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 248 pounds. He was last seen at approximately 10:00...
BOONEVILLE, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drainage#Subdivision#The Tupelo City Council
WJTV 12

Mississippi Lottery makes May 2022 transfer to state

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Lottery made its May 2022 transfer of $6,731,334.54 to the Lottery Proceeds Fund in the Mississippi State Treasury. In total for Fiscal Year 2022, the Lottery has directed $80 million to road and bridge needs and an additional $33,791,004.73 to the Education Enhancement Fund. The Lottery Law stipulates the first $80 […]
wtva.com

Ex-mayor of Aberdeen arrested on Richland warrant for embezzlement

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WTVA) - The former mayor of Aberdeen is back in custody. Aberdeen Police Chief Quinell Shumpert said his office received a warrant for the arrest of Maurice Jackson who also uses the surname, Howard. The police chief said the Richland Police Department issued the warrant, charging the former...
ABERDEEN, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
wcbi.com

Human remains found in late May have been identified

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Human remains found in late May have been identified, and they add another piece to the puzzle of a missing person case in Tupelo. Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green tells WCBI that the State Medical Examiner’s Office has positively identified the remains as those of Lori Cockrell.
LEE COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Tupelo police share more information about Lumpkin Avenue shooting

TUPELO, Miss (WTVA) - A teenager is in the hospital after a shooting in Tupelo. Tupelo Police Major Charles McDougald said officers were notified around 7 p.m. Wednesday that a 13-year-old boy was taken to the emergency room in Tupelo with a gunshot wound. McDougald said the victim is in...
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

Batesville man killed in Lafayette County crash

OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - A man from Batesville died as the result of a Tuesday morning, June 14 crash in Lafayette County. According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP), the wreck happened shortly before 8:20 on U.S. Highway 278. A pickup truck collided with the rear of a dump truck,...
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Autopsy confirms remains are those of woman reported missing

TUPELO, Miss. (AP) — The state crime lab has confirmed that human remains found last month are those of a Mississippi woman missing since August. Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green said the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Pearl confirmed the remains are of Lori Ann Cockrell, 58. The cause of death has yet to be […]
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

Sixth person arrested in capital murder case in Lee County

DALLAS (WTVA) - U.S. Marshals captured a sixth person wanted in connection to a capital murder case in Lee County. Law enforcement found and arrested Peyton Bogan at a boarding house in Dallas, Texas. The home invasion robbery that led to a fatal shooting happened on Dec. 22, 2021. Lee...
bobgermanylaw.com

Oxford, MS – Cody Gaines Dies in Rear-End Crash on US-278

It was reported that a pickup truck was traveling behind a dump truck on the highway. The two vehicles crashed, with the pickup hitting the rear of the truck. The driver of the pickup, 28-year-old Cody Gaines, suffered fatal injuries in the crash. The two occupants of the dump truck were not injured.
OXFORD, MS
WJTV 12

3rd case of West Nile virus reported in Mississippi for 2022

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A new human case of West Nile virus (WNV) was reported in Mississippi for 2022. The third case in the state was reported in Oktibbeha County, according to the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH). The other two cases were reported in Adams and Hinds counties. Health officials said Mississippi […]
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, MS
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Tupelo, MS
11K+
Followers
266
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Comments / 0

Community Policy