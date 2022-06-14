Tupelo City Council approves West Tupelo subdivision expansion, drainage project

TUPELO • Tupelo officials have reached an agreement with a local real estate developer to split the cost of repairing drainage problems caused by the construction of a new subdivision in West Tupelo.

Last week, the Tupelo City Council voted unanimously to accept an amended agreement with Jason Warren, the developer responsible for the Butler Park subdivision project on Butler Road, that includes a provision to split the cost of a $30,000 project to relieve drainage issues affecting a neighboring street.

With the agreement reached, the council also voted unanimously to rezone a 52-acre lot for the second phase of the project.

The approval comes after complaints from residents of neighboring Rowan Oak that the construction has increased standing water in their backyards. Residents addressed their concerns with city officials during a Feb. 7 meeting of the city’s planning committee.

Ward 6 Councilwoman Janet Gaston noted that though drainage has always been an issue on Rowan Oak, development of the new subdivision exacerbated the issue.

Gaston said she is glad the city and Warren could reach an agreement to split the cost of repairing the drainage issues.

“I think it is the right thing to do,” she said of fixing the problem. “It is good for both sides and will keep us from having problems in the future.”

The $30,000 project includes installing a drainage pipe that runs between the two neighborhoods and bottoms out into a basin at the cul-de-sac of Rowan Oak. Director of Development Services Tanner Newman said the city had already begun obtaining easements from the affected residents of Rowan Oak.

“The bottom line here is the residents of Rowan Oak are finally getting the relief they deserve, and that is coming down with a joint effort between the city and the developer of Butler Park,” Newman said.

There is no timeline for when the city might complete the work, Newman said, noting it would begin once the council has secured and approved the easements.

“The drainage project has been designed, and the city is ready to begin construction upon execution and approval of the easements,” he said.

Phase II of project moving forward

The council also green-lit the second phase of Warren’s project with little discussion once it approved the amended agreement for Phase I, including a change from the initial lot sizes they were going to allow.

In February, Warren asked the planning committee to rezone a 52-acre property from medium-density residential, which only allows for a lot size of 1 acre, to agricultural open, which gives free rein on lot sizes.

The committee rejected the proposal at the time but later came back and approved a recommendation to rezone the property from medium density to low density, which would allow for a lot size of 2 acres.

The site plan for Phase II includes 17 properties, all of which are larger than the 2-acre limit allows. The largest of these lots is 9.8 acres.

Although Newman said he could approve a lot size variance of 2.6 acres, anything other than that would require approval from the planning committee and council, which it got with Tuesday night’s unanimous vote.

Along with the site plan, the city required Warren to commission a Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality review of the lake, levy and dam on the property. The report was attached to the project’s site plan and listed several issues with the dam that the developer would have to resolve, including clearing trees and shrubs that threatened the structure of the dam, re-grading the front face of the dam, modification of the spillway and elevating one lot to ensure the construction would not lead to the dam’s failure.

Warren declined to comment on the specifics of the project; however, he told the Daily Journal that the MDEQ report did not change his plans for Phase II.