'It Was A Business Decision' - DeChambeau Explains LIV Golf Move

Less than two weeks ago, Bryson DeChambeau dismissed claims that he was set to join the LIV Golf Series , saying it was a "risk" to leave the PGA Tour and one he wasn't prepared to make. Now, he and a multitude of the world's best players have joined the rival Series.

Describing that move ahead of the US Open, the American said: "It was a business decision first and foremost and that's all there was to it. It’s given me a lot more opportunity outside of the game of golf and given me more time with my family and my future family. So for me, that was the decision.”

It is no secret that the lure of the LIV Golf Series is money, with players reportedly being offered lucrative signing bonuses as well as competing in shortened events for elevated purses. DeChambeau did not hide that fact: "There was a lot of financials to it and a lot of time,” he said. “I get to have a life outside of the game of golf as well.”

The 28-year old expressed his desire to once again play on the PGA Tour but admitted that his future involvement was no longer a decision in his control. "I would love to, it would be an honour," he said. "But it’s not my decision to make. That’s someone else’s decision that’s making that for me. I would love to play the Memorial. I would love to play the Arnold Palmer [Invitational]."

As an amateur, DeChambeau became the fifth player in history to win both the NCAA Division 1 Championship and the US Amateur in the same year. The American then joined Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus as the third person to win those titles and the US Open following his victory in 2020. In doing so, he also became just the sixth player in history to have won both the US Amateur and US Open.

The Scientist however, was not deterred that his allegiance with the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Series would damage his legacy. Instead he insisted: "We'll have a new legacy. Whatever that is."

DeChambeau has only made seven PGA Tour appearances in his injury stricken 2022 season and arrives at Brookline off the back of three consecutive missed cuts. The American finished T26 in his US Open title defence last year.