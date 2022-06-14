ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

'It Was A Business Decision' - DeChambeau Explains LIV Golf Move

By James Hibbitt
Golf Monthly
Golf Monthly
 3 days ago

Less than two weeks ago, Bryson DeChambeau dismissed claims that he was set to join the LIV Golf Series , saying it was a "risk" to leave the PGA Tour and one he wasn't prepared to make. Now, he and a multitude of the world's best players have joined the rival Series.

Describing that move ahead of the US Open, the American said: "It was a business decision first and foremost and that's all there was to it. It’s given me a lot more opportunity outside of the game of golf and given me more time with my family and my future family. So for me, that was the decision.”

It is no secret that the lure of the LIV Golf Series is money, with players reportedly being offered lucrative signing bonuses as well as competing in shortened events for elevated purses. DeChambeau did not hide that fact: "There was a lot of financials to it and a lot of time,” he said. “I get to have a life outside of the game of golf as well.”

The 28-year old expressed his desire to once again play on the PGA Tour but admitted that his future involvement was no longer a decision in his control. "I would love to, it would be an honour," he said. "But it’s not my decision to make. That’s someone else’s decision that’s making that for me. I would love to play the Memorial. I would love to play the Arnold Palmer [Invitational]."

As an amateur, DeChambeau became the fifth player in history to win both the NCAA Division 1 Championship and the US Amateur in the same year. The American then joined Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus as the third person to win those titles and the US Open following his victory in 2020. In doing so, he also became just the sixth player in history to have won both the US Amateur and US Open.

The Scientist however, was not deterred that his allegiance with the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Series would damage his legacy. Instead he insisted: "We'll have a new legacy. Whatever that is."

DeChambeau has only made seven PGA Tour appearances in his injury stricken 2022 season and arrives at Brookline off the back of three consecutive missed cuts. The American finished T26 in his US Open title defence last year.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Arnold Palmer
Person
Jack Nicklaus
Person
Tiger Woods
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf World#Us Open#American
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Golf Monthly

Golf Monthly

59
Followers
413
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

For golfers and by golfers, Golf Monthly inspires and entertains passionate golfers.

 https://www.golfmonthly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy