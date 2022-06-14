ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

‘Will not tolerate violence in our city’: Police arrest man accused of fatally shooting 9-year-old, injuring her mother in Heights area

By Ninfa Saavedra
Click2Houston.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOUSTON – The suspect accused of fatally shooting a 9-year-old girl and injuring her mother in the Heights on Monday night has been arrested, according to the Houston Police Department. The suspect, identified as 22-year-old Jeremiah Jones, was arrested Tuesday at 6 p.m. by HPD SWAT and Tactical...

www.click2houston.com

Comments / 37

Buckwheat
6d ago

This is what happens when there are no consequences to crime. PROSECUTORS DO YOUR JOB! He had an EXTENSIVE CRIMINAL RECORD. This animal should not have been in public. This is what happens when you are soft on violent crime!

Reply(10)
31
James Bradley
6d ago

just another one of those instances where court injunctions to stay away worked as planned. how can someone protect themselves from a person or persons who are hell bent on doing something fatal to another person. possibly if this woman had been taught how to protect herself she and her daughter may still be alive.

Reply(4)
7
B ~ Hamara ☪️
5d ago

May this little girl rest in peace 🕊️ and condolences to the family especially her mom. As the shooter hopefully you will live out the rest of your sorry life behind bars and may she haunt your dreams with nightmares where your conscience won't rest.

Reply
4
 

