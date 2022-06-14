ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mecum Auctions Orlando Summer Special rolls into Central Florida next month

By Patrick Connolly, Orlando Sentinel
Following a record-setting Kissimmee auction in January, Mecum Auctions will return to Central Florida in July for an Orlando Summer Special event with 1,500 cars.

Muscle cars, custom vintage vehicles and modern supercars will be among the lots to cross the auction block at Orange County Convention Center July 6-9.

The summer event follows Mecum Kissimmee , the world’s largest collector car auction, which saw more than $217 million in sales earlier this year. Though the summer event is scaled down from the company’s giant January auction, last year’s Orlando Summer Special yielded $35 million in sales and an 80 percent sell-through rate.

Featured lots at the 2022 summer special include a 1970 Buick GS Stage 1, a 2021 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT, a 1971 Ford Mustang Boss 351 Fastback, a 1957 Oldsmobile Super 98 Convertible and a 1990 Jeep Grand Wagoneer.

Vintage motorcycles are also a part of the picture for Mecum’s Orlando summer event with the Magnificent M-Cycle Collection presenting 14 two-wheeled lots up for auction at no reserve, in addition to other motorcycle lots.

General admission tickets cost $20 per person in advance or $30 at the door and online after July 5 (per person, per day). Children ages 12 and younger receive free admission. Registering to bid costs $200 for standard credentials or $500 for gold perks, including preferred seating and access to the Gold Lounge. Bids are also accepted online and via telephone.

Portions of Mecum Orlando 2022 will be broadcast on MotorTrend TV and MotorTrend+. For more information, visit mecum.com .

Find me @PConnPie on Twitter and Instagram or send me an email: pconnolly@orlandosentinel.com . For more fun things, follow @fun.things.orlando on Instagram , Facebook and Twitter .

Here’s why it’s so hot, even by Florida’s standards

ORLANDO, Fla. – It’s June. It’s Florida. It’s supposed to be hot. Over the last week, however, it’s been just a little hotter than it should be. With an average high in the mid 90s this past week, it’s felt more like Dallas than Central Florida.
#Central Florida#Online Auction#Vehicles#Vehicle Shows#Mecum Auctions#Buick Gs Stage 1#Mercedes Benz Amg Gt#Oldsmobile#Jeep Grand Wagoneer#The Gold Lounge
