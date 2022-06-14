ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calvert County’s Top Softball Talent to Face Off in Championship June 18

By David M. Higgins II, Publisher/Editor
Prince Frederick, MD – Calvert County American Little League’s top Seniors softball team faces off against Northern Calvert Little League’s top Seniors’ softball team at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 18 at Hallowing Point Park, Field 2. CCALL’s top team will be decided at a playoff tonight.

The championship game between the two leagues will showcase the best softball talent in all of Calvert County. Softball registration for Calvert County American Little League grew by 71 percent this Spring, as interest in the sport continues to rise.

“It’s been a great year for our league, with both a resurgence in participation and a noticeable growth in skills throughout the season in all our divisions,” said Mike Barnes, president of the league. “I’m especially proud to see all our athletes out there having fun and loving the game. I credit the many volunteers, especially the coaches, who work hard to make it happen.”

More than 900 athletes throughout southern and central Calvert County played with CCALL this Spring, ranging from 4-year-olds in tee-ball to 16-year-olds in Seniors’ softball and baseball. The recreation league focuses on skill and team building in an environment that welcomes all abilities, including an adaptive program for children with special needs.

“As a league we focus first on the athletes, making the game fun, and learning the mechanics,” said Crystal Seay, vice president of softball. “But we also want to be building the skills that make our athletes competitive in the long term. We have long-standing relationships with the coaches at the local schools and were ecstatic to see some of our alumni win the state softball championship with Calvert High School.”

We welcome the press to attend any/all of our upcoming championship games at Hallowing Point Park between June 14-23.

Championship Schedule

  • Softball Seniors (CCALL vs NCLL): 10 a.m.- 12 p.m., Saturday, June 18 at Hallowing Point Park Field 2
  • Softball Majors: 12:30 p.m.- 2:30 p.m., Saturday, June 18 at Hallowing Point Park Field 2
  • Softball Minors: 3 p.m. – 5 p.m., Saturday, June 18, Hallowing Point Park Field 2
  • Baseball Seniors: 6 p.m.-9 p.m., Friday, June 17, Hallowing Point Park, Field 3
  • Baseball Majors: 6 p.m.-8 p.m., Monday, June 20, Hallowing Point Park, Field 1
  • Baseball Minors AAA (Phillies vs. Nationals): 6 p.m.-8 p.m., Tuesday, June 14, Hallowing Point Park, Field 1
  • Baseball Minors AA: 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m., Saturday, June 18, Hallowing Point Park, Field 4
  • Baseball Coach Pitch: 6 p.m.-8 p.m., Thursday, June 23, Hallowing Point Park, Field 4

Registration open: Registration is currently open for Fall Ball. Our league boundary is from Huntingtown to Solomons for our baseball and softball programs. For Challengers, our adaptive program for children with special needs, is open to anyone in Charles, St. Mary’s, and Calvert counties.

