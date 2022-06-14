Dr. Phillips senior leads boys water polo Orlando All-Area team

Dr. Phillips' Sam Collingwood is the Boys All-Area Water Polo Player of the Year. Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel/TNS

The Orlando Sentinel’s All-Area Boys Water Polo team for spring 2022 features athletes from five Central Florida high schools, including three from Dr. Phillips High in Orlando. Other high schools represented include Boone, Oviedo, Olympia and Winter Park. Here are the members of our All-Area Boys Water Polo team.

Athlete of the Year: Sam Collingwood

Dr. Phillips, junior

Buzz: He was the second-leading scorer in the area (and on his team), but there’s more to Collingwood than his 130 goals, 66 assists and 77 steals during the Panthers’ state runner-up season. Coach Leon Ramirez lauded him as a “great leader with a tremendous water polo IQ who always wants the ball in his hands at crunch time.” One example: In the Ian Supra Memorial against Winter Park, a tie score with 34 seconds to go, Collingwood called his sho t by asking for the ball and scoring the game-winner.

All-Area athletes

Thomas Chippendale

Boone, senior

Buzz: He had 102 goals, 30 assists and 62 steals and stepped up against the top teams. Totaled 12 goals in three games against DP, 5 vs. Olympia and 4 against Oviedo.

Sole Fratila

Dr. Phillips, senior

Buzz: The Romanian citizen, whose father and grandfather played on their national team, was the most explosive scorer in the area. Led state runners-up with 152 goals, 89 assists and 76 steals.

Vincenzo Micciche

Oviedo, junior

Buzz: Italian exchange student led Lions to surprise state final four berth. Coaches called him “unstoppable” and said he “doesn’t make the mental mistakes you expect to see from a high school player.”

Liam Ortiz

Dr. Phillips, senior

Buzz: He scored 113 goals from the 2-meter position, which doesn’t happen often in water polo, and was still Dr. Phillips’ third-leading scorer. Ortiz also had 29 assists and 37 steals.

Coby Scanlon

Olympia, senior

Buzz: Outside of rival Dr. Phillips, Scanlon might have been the most dynamic player in the area. Repeat All-Area player with 125 goals, 77 assists and 112 steals for the Titans.

Caleb Weeden

Winter Park, senior

Buzz: Weeden was lauded as the best goalkeeper in the area by multiple coaches. He made 176 saves in 25 games, including 16 blocked penalty shots.

The Orlando Sentinel honors Central Florida’s best high school athletes in 2022 spring sports with our All-Area section.

The Athletes of the Year and All-Area teams include players from FHSAA state series schools in Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake and southwest Volusia counties. Selections are made by the Orlando Sentinel with input from coaches.

