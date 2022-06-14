ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hughesville, MD

Pets in Need SoMD Dog of the Week: Bango

By Kimberley Ann Holt
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29gEQb_0gA45kH800

This handsome boy is ready to start his new journey, first finding a family to call his own, a comfy bed, s buddy to take long walks with, and a yard to play in.

Bango is a 4-year-old, blue and white Pitbull (Staffordshire Bull Terrier) mix. He currently weighs 58.6 lbs and has not been neutered but will be neutered and fully vetted upon adoption.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YvmgU_0gA45kH800

Bango did great on his shelter assessment: Food test – lifted head, Hands-on with staff – good and just roamed around the room, Dog test – curious (no aggressive behavior, growls or stiffness were shown during assessment). It was noted during his assessment that Bango loved giving kisses. He loves toys and knows to sit.

If you’re interested in meeting this wonderful boy, please email animalshelter@charlescountymd.gov .

QUESTIONS or FOR MORE INFO:

Tri-County Animal Shelter (TCAS)

  • 6707 Animal Shelter Road
  • Hughesville, MD 20637
  • 301-932-1713

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
One Green Planet

Goose Comforts Freezing Stray Puppy Inside His Wings to Keep Him Warm

In heartwarming photos that went viral on social media, a caring goose is hugging an abandoned puppy on the street to keep him warm. This pair of unlikely friends met on the street when the compassionate goose saw the shivering puppy who was believed to be abandoned by his mother. Without hesitation, the goose wraps his big wings around the small puppy and keeps him warm and cozy.
ANIMALS
dogster.com

Poodle-Cross Dogs Outpacing Parent Breeds

Pet insurance provider Nationwide recently analyzed policy and claims data for more than 1.6 million dogs, revealing an interesting trend. The number of Poodle crosses enrolled with Nationwide has increased 160%, while the number of Poodles, Golden Retrievers and Labrador Retrievers has decreased. Pet expert Jackie Brown has spent 20...
PETS
fcfreepress

Meet Reena and Jason, pets of the week

Meet Reena and Jason, this week’s CVAS pets of the week. These are just two of the amazing animals residing at area animal shelters. Cumberland Valley Animal Shelter has lots of adorable pets who are looking for forever homes. While Lemon and Tangerine would like to meet you, check out all the other adorable animals available for adoption also. Go to this Animal Shelter link to see all their residents.
PETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hughesville, MD
Maryland State
Maryland Pets & Animals
Local
Maryland Lifestyle
pethelpful.com

Dog Cries Himself to Sleep in the Arms of Woman Who Saved Him From Euthanasia

Given just how many animals are sitting in shelters waiting for loving homes, it’s a wonder that anyone would buy a dog in this day and age. There are just so many other deserving pets who would make incredible companions if only people would step up and give them a chance. Thankfully, one amazing woman got to the shelter just in time to save one pup’s life.
PETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pitbull
dailyphew.com

Woman Goes To A Shelter To Adopt A Dog And Ends Up Saving Three

Shelly Blount noticed an internet article about a puppy being killed at a shelter in North Carolina, so she phoned the shelter right away to attempt to save it. Fortunately, the puppy had recently been adopted, but it had made her worry about other pets who could be in danger.
PETS
lexnau.com

The blue kittens never seen before!

These are some of the most beautiful loving pets. 🥰. All beautiful kittens and eyes too… They are so cute never seen them in that color!. They are really blue, absolutely gorgeous kitties!. So beautiful and very adorable 🥰🥰 They are all absolutely gorgeous fur babies. They all look...
ANIMALS
pethelpful.com

Husky-Malamute Throwing Tantrum Like a Kid Has Parents Everywhere Laughing

Whoever said dogs are brave and strong all the time should probably take a look at a video shared by @nikkoboy_huskamute on TikTok. It's like this: her dog Nikko (a Husky/Malamute mix) was having an absolute fit when she asked him to come inside for the night. So much so that people online are saying the pup acted like a stubborn little kid.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog Rescue Adoption
Whiskey Riff

Insane Video Shows Guy Punching Kangaroo In The Face Who Held His Dog Hostage

This has to be one of the craziest nature videos you’ll ever see. Back in 2016, a video of a guy saving his dog from a kangaroo, then punching it, went viral to the tune of nearly 87M views. I completely forgot about this video until it randomly popped up while going down a YouTube rabbit hole, and it’s even more absurd than I remember. Looks like a scene straight out of a movie…
ANIMALS
The Independent

Former pet industry worker warns against adopting these five ‘worst’ dog breeds

Dogs truly are a man’s best friend, so it makes sense that pet owners would get defensive if they were told their furry friend is one of the worst dog breeds to own.A woman on TikTok has sparked a debate after listing the five dog breeds she would never own after working in the pet industry. The video, which received more than seven million views on the platform, caused many dog owners to defend their specific dog breed in the comments, while others agreed with her controversial opinions.The TikToker, who goes by @chilicheesechelsea online, captioned her video with a...
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
heavenofanimals.com

This Dog Has Been Waiting Her Whole Life For Someone To Adopt Her

Some animals rescued by animal welfare organizations find homes immediately, while others do not and end up staying in shelters for a long time. Like this puppy, who has been waiting for a nice heart to decide to adopt her and give her a permanent home for a long time.
PETS
pethelpful.com

Rescue Dog’s Reaction to New Home Just 4 Hours After Being Adopted Is Everything

TikTok user @rustic_bonezzz‘s roommate recently adopted a dog from the San Diego Humane Society. Although it’s technically her roommate’s dog, she likes to think the new furry roomie is also hers. Hey, it’s called co-parenting! So now, she’s documenting the dog’s adjustment to life in a new home. We don’t think this dog needs any adjusting. We’d say she’s feeling right at home!
SAN DIEGO, CA
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

MD
20K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Are you ready for a new type of news in Southern Maryland? The kind that talks about community, schools, government, outdoors, events, and more? The kind that doesn’t post its opinion, but rather tells the story from all sides? Welcome to The Southern Maryland Chronicle(SMC). Born out of a need to bring Southern Maryland more than just accidents, crime, and fires. The need to talk about all the positive things the community offers. To bring you the news that you need to make informed and educated opinions and decisions. We focus on Southern Maryland, but will also report on news from the region, state and national arenas if we feel that it will either affect SoMd or be of news interest to SoMd.

 https://www.southernmarylandchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy