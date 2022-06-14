ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsdale County, MI

Hillsdale County Veterans Coalition to host VetConnect resource fair

By Staff report
Hillsdale Daily News
Hillsdale Daily News
 3 days ago

Hillsdale County veterans and family can find out about available resources this week at VetConnect, sponsored by the Hillsdale County Veterans Coalition.

The coalition is a group of  individuals and agencies including, Veterans, American Legion posts, V.F.W. posts, local veterans service agencies, state veteran agencies, the Veterans Administration, health and human services agencies, and mental health agencies, who have come together to support Hillsdale County Veteran’s and their families.

The group was designed to include all the supporting groups and agencies to assist in employment, mental health, and family supports,” said Corey Murray, Coalition Chair.

The coalition was built to embrace, empower, and enrich the lives of the military community”, and to support service members as they transition to civilian life.

The Coalition will host VetConnect from 2-6 p.m. Thursday at the Hillsdale American Legion Post 53, 1611 Steamburg Road, Hillsdale.

VetConnect is an opportunity for service members, veterans and families to have a fun time together and receive information from community organizations about health, employment, veteran benefits, and family supports. Twenty-seven local agencies, including the VA, Michigan Veterans Affairs, and Hillsdale County Veterans Affairs, will be available to provide information and resources. Additionally, there will be an area for children to play and connect.

“The agencies participating in this event provide services to support service connected residents of all ages, from senior citizens to children. We are excited to welcome those who have served and continue to serve our Nation to our first VetConnect event,” said  Kris Dewey, outreach workgroup leader and health educator for the Branch-Hillsdale-St. Joseph Community Health Agency. “Transitioning to civilian life can have challenges. We want to ensure all service members, veterans, and families know they are not alone. There are individuals and agencies who are here to support their journey home.”

This coalition embraces all branches, all conflicts, active duty, National Guard, and reserves.

For more information about the coalition, visit https://www.facebook.com/Hillsdale-County-Veterans-Coalition-109920628322011 .

This article originally appeared on Hillsdale Daily News: Hillsdale County Veterans Coalition to host VetConnect resource fair

