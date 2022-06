CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Here is a preview of the Guardians three-game series against the Rockies. Where: Coors Field, Tuesday through Thursday. TV/radio: Bally Sports Great Lakes, WTAM and WMMS will carry the series. Pitching matchups: RHP Shane Bieber (3-3, 2.91) vs. RHP Antonio Senzatela (2-3, 4.83) Tuesday at 8:40...