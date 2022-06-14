ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Demolition of Historic East River Park Tennis Center Underway

By Staff
boweryboogie.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDemolition of an East River Park relic is underway. The Tennis Center Comfort Station is under the wrecking ball as we speak. The silver lining, if at all, is that a salvaged section of the 74-year-old terra cotta ornament will be repurposed for use in the updated park. Once...

boweryboogie.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rew-online.com

Construction starts in latest multi-story logistics facility in The Bronx

Turnbridge Equities (Turnbridge) and affiliates of Dune Real Estate Partners LP (Dune) have commenced vertical construction on Bronx Logistics Center, a Class A, last-mile logistics facility totaling 1.3 million square feet in the Bronx, New York. Benefiting from immediate proximity to the region’s major transit arteries, I-95, I-87, I-278, and I-295, the facility offers tenants access to 17 million consumers within a 30-minute drive across the greater New York City market.
BRONX, NY
New York YIMBY

Billboard Removal and Transformation of One Times Square Progresses in Midtown, Manhattan

Renovation work is moving along on One Times Square, a 26-story tower at 1475 Broadway in Times Square and one of the most photographed buildings in all of New York City thanks to its position on the southern end of the Crossroads of The World, and due to its use for the annual New Years Eve ball drop. Designed by S9 Architecture and developed by Jamestown with SLCE Architects as the architect of record, the project will bring a $500 million 21st-century facelift to the 395-foot-tall trapezoidal-shaped structure, incorporating an all-new façade, new LED displays, and an outdoor platform. AECOM Tishman is the general contractor for the project, which is bound by West 42nd Street to the south, Seventh Avenue to the west, West 43rd Street to the north, and the pedestrianized section of Broadway.
MANHATTAN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
New York City, NY
Government
Curbed

For Rent: Two-Bedroom, Great Light, and a Tenant With COVID

The New York City rental market right now is complete chaos. With one in four Brooklyn apartments ending up in a bidding war and rents hitting record highs, brokers and landlords are operating in a virtually unregulated market. Which means they’re all acting nuts. For Lily, who works in public health and was looking at a Prospect Heights two-bedroom listed for $4,200 recently, that meant some familiar indignities: a no-show broker, a unit that didn’t match the listing description or photos. But there was something she hadn’t encountered before: The broker had neglected to mention that the tenant who was showing the apartment had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
todaynationnews.com

NYC faces housing crisis, rent stabilization law extended

New York CityrentThe rent stabilization law will expire on July 1, and the city council passed a bill on the 16th, confirming that New York City is facing a housing crisis that still requires rent controls on rent-stabilized apartments. is, thus the extension of New York City rent stabilization legislation.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
brownstoner.com

Nobody Beats the Signs From the Past on This Downtown Brooklyn Building

There’s a bit of 1970s style temporarily on view in Downtown Brooklyn and some Brooklynites might be able to guess the origins of the rainbow “Z” there. It is actually one of two vintage sign remnants visible on the Fulton Street building; the other is a much older ghost sign uncovered after the demolition of an adjacent building.
BROOKLYN, NY
fanrecap.com

Massive ‘urban village’ in East New York weaves through public review

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams. A Brooklyn megachurch pastor’s longtime vision of an “urban village” in East New York is approaching reality, with the Christian Cultural Center’s Innovative Urban Living plan now snaking its way through the city’s formal public review process.
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Moses
PIX11

Retired NYC subway cars transported to recycling facility

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The Brightliners are on the way to the scrap heap. The oldest subway cars in the NYC Transit system are also known as the R32s. They were first put in service in 1964. Riders appreciated the view from the front window, fiberglass seats, spacious interiors and a smoother ride. New York […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Curbed

Google Maps Renamed Bedford Avenue ‘Maple Avenue’

If you were using Google Maps on Tuesday morning to look for anything on the Williamsburg strip of Bedford Avenue, you were met with a surprise: It’s Maple Avenue now. Get used to it! The Williamsburg Whole Foods is listed as 238 Maple Avenue, and the Bedford is now that bar on the corner of Maple and North 11th.
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#East Side#Art Deco#Signage#Depression#Urban Construction#The Parks Department#Obj#The Track House#Parks
pctonline.com

NYC’s Rat Activity Flourishes Amid COVID Pivoting

NEW YORK – On May 26, New York City councilman Eric Bottcher, who lives in the city's Chelsea neighborhood and sees the city’s rat problems first-hand, introduced a bill requiring that applicants for some construction permits confirm that they have employed a pest management professional for their projects.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Secret NYC

The Most Thrilling Summer Carnivals & Fests Near NYC

After the Annual Astoria Park Carnival came and went, we’re still riding a high from all the fun festivities! I mean, who doesn’t love fresh-spun cotton candy, ferris wheels, and carnival games? Therefore, we decided to roundup all the best carnivals & fests coming near NYC this summer so you don’t miss a thing!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
W42ST.nyc

New 11th Avenue Luxury Building Opens Housing Lottery

Thanks to record lows of NYC real estate inventory and record-high Manhattan rents, many West Siders are facing increasingly steep rent hikes which can make staying in the neighborhood feel like a pipe dream. But for those anxiously looking ahead to their next lease renewal, there’s a new lottery in town — developers plan to […] The post New 11th Avenue Luxury Building Opens Housing Lottery appeared first on W42ST.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
matadornetwork.com

11 Montauk Airbnbs for the Perfect Beach Escape From New York City

When summer temperatures soar, New Yorkers pack a bag and journey east to the beaches of Long Island. Montauk is the easternmost resort and prides itself on its superior surf and awesome nightlife. Other recreational pursuits include golfing, tennis, cycling, and hiking. Flee the bustle with a week (or two) at one of the best Airbnb Montauk vacation homes this season.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Architecture
NewsBreak
Tennis
News Break
Politics
nypressnews.com

NJ Transit cancels several trains for morning commute due to

NEW YORK — It’s another frustrating morning commute for NJ Transit riders. The agency says dozens of trains have been canceled due to “engineer availability.”. The cancelations are impacting the Main-Bergen County, Montclair-Boonton, Northeast Corridor and North Jersey Coast lines.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
veranda.com

This Classic Martha's Vineyard Beach House Is Surprisingly Hip Inside

A summer house is a paradox of sorts, combining the freedom and novelty of being on vacation with the familiarity of home. For one New York City–based family with a house on Martha’s Vineyard, it’s also a place where time slows down, allowing small moments to resonate. “We’re apartment dwellers for much of the year, so we wind up experiencing a lot of important life events here,” says the owner. “It plays a central role for us.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gothamist.com

Extra Extra: A dozen Weed World trucks got towed after the company racked up $500k in parking tickets

Good Wednesday afternoon in New York City, a city (in a state) of winners, not losers. Here's what's happening:. A new study from the Regional Plan Association found that even if remote work quadruples by 2030, the amount of people commuting across the Hudson River into Manhattan will still rise by about 10% from 2019 levels, suggesting that the Gateway tunnel project is still sorely needed.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy