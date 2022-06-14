Demolition of Historic East River Park Tennis Center Underway

Renovation work is moving along on One Times Square, a 26-story tower at 1475 Broadway in Times Square and one of the most photographed buildings in all of New York City thanks to its position on the southern end of the Crossroads of The World, and due to its use for the annual New Years Eve ball drop. Designed by S9 Architecture and developed by Jamestown with SLCE Architects as the architect of record, the project will bring a $500 million 21st-century facelift to the 395-foot-tall trapezoidal-shaped structure, incorporating an all-new façade, new LED displays, and an outdoor platform. AECOM Tishman is the general contractor for the project, which is bound by West 42nd Street to the south, Seventh Avenue to the west, West 43rd Street to the north, and the pedestrianized section of Broadway.

