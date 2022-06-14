Ex Liverpool Star Claims It 'Wouldn't Be a Big Deal' to Strip Harry Maguire Of Manchester United Captaincy, But Wouldn't Choose Cristiano Ronaldo

An ex Liverpool star has claimed it "Wouldn't be a big deal" to strip Harry Maguire of the Manchester United captaincy, but would not choose Cristiano Ronaldo to replace him.

The England international endured a tough campaign last time around, facing many suggestions that he should have the captains armband taken off him.

Glen Johnson, who played as a defender for The Red Devils' arch rivals, spoke to BettingOdds.com on what he would do: “I don’t know to be honest. The captaincy role doesn’t mean what it used to mean. I don’t even think it’d be a big deal if he was stripped of it."

IMAGO / PA Images

There are a number of players who have been talked about as possible replacements as skipper - Ronaldo is one, but also the likes of David De Gea and vice captain Bruno Fernandes.

"The new manager is going to come in and he’s going to get to know the players. There’s no point in giving it to Ronaldo who might only be there for another year."

"That doesn’t make sense because then you have to find another one in the near future."

He finished: "I think you’d give it to somebody much younger if you want to build the foundations as you don’t want to be giving it to somebody new every 12 months. It’s a tough question, I’m not sure who would replace him.”

