Festival

Flag Day etiquette reminders ahead of June 14

By Web Staff
 3 days ago
Tuesday, June 14 is Flag Day, the anniversary commemorating the passing of a resolution in 1777 that established the design of the flag: 13 red and white stripes and a field of blue containing 13 stars.

If you are flying the American Flag to celebrate, here are some etiquette reminders:

  • Flags on display should have the blue field to the observer's left.
  • The flag should only be flown from sunrise to sunset unless properly illuminated. Then, it can be flown 24/7.
  • Don't fly the flag in inclement weather.
  • The flag should never be displayed upside down, except as a dire distress signal.
  • The flag should never touch anything beneath it, i.e. the ground, the floor, the water, etc.
  • When the flag's condition is no longer fit for display, it should be destroyed in a dignified way, preferably by burning.
  • Flag-themed clothing is not prohibited, but turning an actual American flag into clothing is.

For more information on the Flag Code and myths on etiquette, click HERE.

#American Flag#Flag Day#Inclement Weather
