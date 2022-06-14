ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami County, OH

Rising Temperatures: How to stay safe during heatwave

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33Lnsc_0gA43PlB00

Here in the Miami Valley, we are feeling the hot weather that comes along with summer. However, these temperatures are going past normal.

These high temperatures can be dangerous for people whose job requires them to be outside. Heat-related illness can come on quickly.

News Center 7′s Dontre Drexelius spoke with workers who spend their days outside and asked what it’s like to add in the heat.

Rodger Hougland works for Fluid Solutions, and he says the heat and pollen have been causing issues.

>>Excessive Heat Warning for all of Miami Valley; Heat index expected to reach above 105 degrees

“Here lately, it’s been really hot. We’ve been sweating like crazy having to drink a lot of water. You know, of course, we got to stay hydrated with everything. It’s not exactly easy, especially when it gets really dry and everything’s in the air. You got pollen and everything to deal with as well when it comes to the heat,” said Hougland.

If you have to be outside today, stay hydrated, wear light clothing, take multiple breaks, and limit how much you spend outdoors.

Dr. Roberto Colon with Premier Health told us those working outside are at risk of serious injuries.

“It puts anybody who is going to be doing eccentric exertional work outside at a particular risk. And it’s an environment that everybody works in from time to time. But for those who are predominantly doing outdoor work, when it gets very hot and humid at the same time, we start facing some additional concerns. and that is because the body can be injured in as little as 15 to 20 minutes of work.”

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Miami County, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heatwave#Hot Weather
WHIO Dayton

1 dead after single-car crash in Camden

CAMDEN — One person is dead after a crash in Camden Friday Afternoon. Crews received a call around 7:40 p.m. of a car on its side and downed powerlines in the 12000 block of OH-122, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol dispatchers. The crash involved one car and one...
CAMDEN, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Lima News

Plane crashes in field south of Bluffton Airport on Monday evening

BLUFFTON — According to the Findlay Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, at approximately 5:18 p.m. Monday, a single plane crashed in a field south of the Bluffton Airport, 1080 Navajo Drive, Bluffton. Robert S. Searfoss, 48, of New Bavaria, Ohio, was flying a 1968 Cessna 172 when...
BLUFFTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Semi driver cited in Coldwater crash involving train

COLDWATER — Coldwater Police are investigating a crash involving a train and semi-tractor trailer, which heavily damaged a local business Thursday morning. The crash was reported in the 200 block of Main Street, near First Street, just after 11:20 a.m. Thursday morning. Coldwater Police Chief Jason Miller said that...
COLDWATER, OH
WDTN

Lanes reopen on I-675 SB after car fire

GREENE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — Traffic is moving on I-675 southbound after a car fire. According to ODOT cameras, all lanes were blocked on I-675 southbound near Dayton Yellow Springs Road. Xenia Ohio State Highway Patrol reported that the highway was shut down at mile marker 22. OSHP said the call came in at 8:04 […]
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
82K+
Followers
109K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy