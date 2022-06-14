Here's how you can stay safe in the extreme heat

CARMEL — The start of this week in Indiana is already a warm one and it likely won't be the only one this year.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention suggests wearing appropriate clothing like choosing lightweight, light-colored, or loose-fitting clothing.

“One of the biggest things is staying hydrated. One of the biggest things we see during the summer on hot days like that is people getting super dehydrated, some heat related emergencies, are staff are full trained and ready to go for those,” Eric Mehl, the recreation and facilities director at Carmel Clay Parks, said.

Mehl added going to a pool to cool off or spending time in the shade.

When asked about proper sunscreen, Mehl said to layer on the sunscreen and apply it every time you get out of the pool.

He adds that the sunscreen will wash off a little bit and letting the sunscreen sit and soak in before going back in the pool will help.

“For the smaller kids, the higher you go the more protected that they are going to be,” Mehl added.

The Marion County Public Health Department recommends the CDC’s tips by staying in an air-conditioned place as much as possible. If your home does not have air conditioning, go to the shopping mall or public library—even a few hours spent in air conditioning can help your body stay cooler when you go back into the heat.

“Heat and humidity can make it really hard with anyone who has breathing conditions, so if you know someone in that category, check on them a couple times a to make sure they are okay,” Melissa McMasters, a registered nurse with the Marion County Public Health Department said.

McMasters mentioned checking on people, especially infants and young children. As well as people who are 65 and older. If you do happen to be working outside. monitor the condition of your co-workers and have someone do the same for you.