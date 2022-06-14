ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, MI

Ruth Doan reflects on Grace and Herbert Dow's legacy

By Dan Chalk
Midland Daily News
Midland Daily News
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

As someone with a doctorate in U.S. history and a professor emerita at Hollins University, Ruth Alden Doan can speak as well as anyone to the lessons of the...

www.ourmidland.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Midland Daily News

Funding fuel: Midland County faring well so far during gas-hike

MIDLAND — Residents have been feeling the weight of surging gas prices. As of Thursday afternoon, AAA Auto Club has reported a Tri-Cities average of $5.127 for regular gas. The Midland Daily News spoke with agencies and organizations in Midland County on how business is faring amid record-high fuel costs.
MIDLAND COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Midland, MI
State
Virginia State
Midland Daily News

Midland Remembers: The greatest gift that my father ever gave me

This is my father, Gilbert Merritt, the little boy who came to Midland when he was 10 years old and lived the rest of his life here. His understanding defined my life. I had an accident with our new Ford when I was 20 and he just said, “Things happen, Babe. Are you all right?” He never said another word about the accident. (Photo provided by Virginia Florey)
MIDLAND, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Herbert Henry Dow
Midland Daily News

Dow's got game: 125-year-old company has strong ties to regional, international pro sports

Sports fans attend local events like the Dow Tennis Classic, Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational, and Great Lakes Loons and Saginaw Spirit games to see professional athletes in action and to enjoy a fun atmosphere. Midland-based materials science company Dow Inc., meanwhile, which marks 125 years this year, has its own many reasons for sponsoring these events across the Great Lakes Bay Region as well as professional auto racing around the world. In a recent interview with the Daily News, Dow Chairman and CEO Jim Fitterling noted that company founder Herbert Henry Dow established a precedent for Dow...
MIDLAND, MI
Midland Daily News

Coleman restaurant a huge part of my life, community’s life

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. When I saw on ourmidland.com a couple of weeks ago that the Food Network show "Restaurant: Impossible" was heading to Coleman to film an episode at Leah’s Korner Kafe, I had to do a double take and make sure I had read that correctly.
COLEMAN, MI
Midland Daily News

Zonta Club of Midland turns 75

The first Zonta club was chartered in November 1919 in Buffalo, New York. The Zonta Club of Midland began nearly 30 years later, on June 5, 1947. With 19 charter members, it was the 10th club in Michigan. Today, the local club has about 50 members.
MIDLAND, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dow Inc#Innovation#Warner#Hollins University#The Dow Chemical Company#The Herbert H#Grace A Dow Foundation#The Dow Foundation
Midland Daily News

Berryhill leaning on pitching, defense again this summer

Last summer, Berryhill baseball manager Dan Cronkright hung his hat on pitching and defense and waited for his offense to round into shape, and that formula carried Post 165 all the way back to the American Legion Baseball World Series. Cronkright is hoping that same approach produces the same results this summer. "We have a mix of returners and new guys. We did lose some pretty important pieces from last year, but we did add some nice pieces," noted Cronkright, whose team opened the season Thursday with a pair of wins over top-tier travel teams from downstate at the Grand Rapids Showcase.
MIDLAND, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
Midland Daily News

The world has moved on, but there’s still no justice for Flint

Every community in this country has a story to tell about poverty. It’s not just about not having money — often it means lacking safe water, clean air or even a voice. For my community in Flint, Michigan, it means all of those things. In Flint, between 2014...
FLINT, MI
Midland Daily News

Midland Daily News

Midland, MI
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
264K+
Views
ABOUT

Midland Daily News’ website, OurMidland.com, offers community news, wire reports, business, sports and entertainment.

 https://www.ourmidland.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy