(WLUK) -- Green Bay native Mallory Maedke is sharing with us her experience performing on the Tony award show. Maedke went to Notre Dame Academy. She's part of the cast of the Broadway show 'Six.' She is the dance captain and alternate -- but Sunday she received the call to fill in for the show's Tony Awards Performance- just hours before it began.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO