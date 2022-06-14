ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
However you gravel, HUNT has got you covered

By Cyclingnews
(Image credit: Hunt)

Borne out of its parent company, The Rider Firm, in 2015, Hunt Bike Wheels first came to market with a range of tubeless-ready aluminium road wheels. It was then the first to launch a dedicated gravel bike wheel in 2016 with the '4 Season Gravel Disc', and today has wheels covering road, gravel, time trial, mountain biking and even the burly world of electric mountain biking. Within the gravel range specifically, there are wheelsets available in carbon fibre or aluminium, in a choice of 700c or 650b sizes, with a focus on either racing or adventuring. There are even wheels built with dynamo hubs. Whatever your interpretation of gravel riding, and whether your rides last an hour or a week, Hunt has an option for you.

Today, that range is expanding thanks to the launch of the shallow, compliant HUNT 25 Carbon Gravel Race and the deeper, more aerodynamic HUNT 40 Carbon Gravel Race. As their names suggest, these are two wheelsets aimed squarely at tackling competitive events such as Unbound, SBT GRVL, or the Dirty Reiver.

