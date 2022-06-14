ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man shot on Towne Point Road in Portsmouth

By Richelle Hammiel
 3 days ago

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A man was injured in a shooting in Portsmouth Tuesday morning.

According to police, the shooting happened around 2:20 a.m. in the 3500 block of Towne Point Road, ouside Towne Point Pub & Restaurant.

When officers arrived on scene, they located a man who was shot and injured.

The man sustained non life-threatening injures and has been transported to a local hospital for treatment.

There is no other information to release at this time.

