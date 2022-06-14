ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why some of the country's top CEOs fear a recession is coming

By David Gura
WEKU
WEKU
 3 days ago

The Fed will continue raising interest rates this week as inflation continues to soar. Some CEOs worry the fight to bring prices under control could end up sparking an economic downturn.

