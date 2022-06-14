Why some of the country's top CEOs fear a recession is coming
The Fed will continue raising interest rates this week as inflation continues to soar. Some CEOs worry the fight to bring prices under control could end up sparking an economic downturn.
The Fed will continue raising interest rates this week as inflation continues to soar. Some CEOs worry the fight to bring prices under control could end up sparking an economic downturn.
Your trusted national and regional news source serving Lexington, Kentucky and beyond. Get the full story at WEKU.orghttps://www.weku.org
Comments / 0