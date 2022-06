WILMINGTON — A man is incarcerated in the Clinton County Jail after he was pursued and arrested by state troopers near the SR 73 exit of southbound I-71 Tuesday afternoon. Commander Chuck O’Bryon of the Wilmington Post of the Ohio Highway Patrol told the News Journal the pursuit started at 1:03 p.m. in Fayette County after the OSHP received a report of a suicidal subject.

CLINTON COUNTY, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO