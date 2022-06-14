ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ECB announce partnership to help improve Muslim inclusion in cricket

By George Sessions
 3 days ago

The England and Wales Cricket Board has partnered up with Nujum Sports to help improve Muslim inclusion in the sport.

Nujum Sports, who were formed in 2020, have helped to advise the ECB during the last year but have now agreed a formal partnership.

It occurs at a time when the governing body remains in the spotlight for its failure to act when Azeem Rafiq first made his racism allegations against Yorkshire almost two years ago.

A subsequent 12-point action plan to improve inclusion at all levels was eventually unveiled by the ECB in November, but only after Rafiq had appeared in front of a parliamentary panel and laid bare the full scale of the problem cricket was facing with discrimination more than a year after his initial claims had gone public.

This link with Nujum Sports is aimed at helping ensure the needs of Muslim players are focused on from grassroots level all the way to the top of the elite game.

“Nujum Sports and the ECB are today pleased to announce a formal partnership which will develop and guide Muslim inclusion in cricket, through training, education and practical guidance,” a statement read.

“Nujum has spent the last year advising the ECB, providing guidance and direction on the specific support that is required for Muslim cricketers throughout the year.

“Nujum Sports and the ECB’s partnership will provide a direct focus on the needs of Muslim players and communities, from the grassroots game through to elite cricket.”

