ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Stranger Things star spoilt ending of season four back in 2016 – but nobody knew

By Louis Chilton
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mOsdC_0gA41G8I00

Like most series of its size, Stranger Things goes to lengths to make sure all its future storylines are kept tightly under wraps.

Inevitably, however, things get spoiled – whether that’s through leaked reports or prematurely sold board game tie-ins .

But not all spoilers get noticed. Back in 2016, Stranger Things star Gaten Matarazzo actually gave away the twist ending of the latest batch of episodes – and fans didn’t realise until now.

Spoilers follow for Volume 1 of Stranger Things 4 ...

In the footage, which has recirculated online following the debut of Stranger Things 4 last month, Matarazzo can be seen addressing fan theories about the show in a group interview .

Matarazzo, who plays Dustin Henderson, said: “Other test subjects, besides Eleven, One through Ten, most of them were dead, but the others were banished to the Upside Down. Like, they couldn’t get out.

“Because they were in the Upside Down for so long, and you can see that it had an effect on Will, it had an effect on them because they were in it for so long. They transformed into what was the monster. So the monster was a recent test subject.”

Mille Bobby Brown can then be heard gasping at the end of the clip.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30ZENs_0gA41G8I00

In the comments, viewers speculated about the clip, with some suggesting that the show’s creators, Matt and Ross Duffer, had been inspired by the fan theory.

“That one fan who came up with this theory must be grinning real good right now,” one person wrote.

“Guys, he was talking about his favourite fan theory. It’s either the creators took notes from it or just a coincidence,” another wrote.

“It wasn’t a spoiler, it just that Gaten is a genius,” someone else avered.

Stranger Things can be streamed on Netflix .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eWyfL_0gA41G8I00

The creators of Stranger Things recently revealed that the forthcoming fifth season will take place after a substantial time jump .

Fans have also spotted a number of hidden details in the latest batch of episodes after Volume 1 of Stranger Things 4 dropped last month.

The first episode of the season contained an emotional Easter egg surrounding the characters of of Max, played by Sadie Sink, and her brother Billy (Dacre Montgomery), who died in season three.

However, one popular Easter egg actually came as a surprise to the show’s writers , who apologised after they failed to spot one key detail about the show’s timeline.

Actor Jamie Campbell Bower revealed that he left co-star Millie Bobby Brown “in tears” because he was “so scary” on set , in character as the young Henry Creel.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Love Island 2022: What time does show start and finish tonight?

Love Island is back on our screens, with a new group of singletons staying in the villa and searching for love (and possibly lots of drama).The popular dating reality show returned for an eighth series on Monday (6 June) and continues airing Sunday to Friday. You can find out everything you need to know about this year’s crop of islanders here.How to watch Love IslandEpisodes will air at 9pm every night except for Saturdays, when the Unseen Bits special featuring a roundup of exclusive unaired content from earlier in the week is shown.Friday night’s (17 June) episode ends at...
TV SHOWS
The Independent

Danica Taylor: Who is Love Island’s bombshell new girl?

Love Island 2022 is well underway, with another new bombshell heading into the villa to spice things up.Friday (17 June) night’s episode featured an explosive fight between Davide and Ekin-Su.The episode opened by teasing the arrival of new bombshell Danica Taylor, who will be joining the other islanders in the villa.Danica hails from Leicester and works as a dancer. The 21-year-old has just finished studying at university and says that, after being single for a year, she’s ready to settle down.She describes herself as an extrovert and says she isn’t afraid to step on anyone’s toes.“I don’t really see...
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

James Nesbitt says he does not ‘set out’ to play policemen in dark dramas

James Nesbitt has said he does not “set out” to star in dark dramas playing the role of a policeman but over his career the opportunities have presented themselves.The Northern Irish actor, 57, will star as veteran detective Danny Frater in Channel 4’s new crime thriller Suspect, which starts on Sunday at 9pm.Nesbitt has played various characters throughout his career, with a number of them falling into the police genre, including his roles in the hit shows Bloodlands and Line of Duty.8 suspects. 24 hours. A new drama, #Suspect, starts Sunday 9pm. pic.twitter.com/ssqdipLBDF— Channel 4 (@Channel4) June 13, 2022He told...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Love Island star Zara McDermott reveals shocking behind-the-scenes secret about the show

Love Island star Zara McDermot has lifted the lid on a behind-the-scenes secret from the villa.The reality TV star and presenter appeared on the fourth series of the ITV2 dating show in 2018.She is in a relationship with Made in Chelsea star Sam Thompson, who shared a clip to Instagram on Friday (17 June) night quizzing his girlfriend about her time on the show.Thompson asked McDermott about the infamous Love Island texts, saying: “Are you told you have to say, ‘I’ve got a text’? Or is it just the done thing?”“It’s just the done thing,” she replied, with Thompson...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bobby Brown
Person
Sadie Sink
Person
Gaten Matarazzo
Person
Dacre Montgomery
Person
Ross Duffer
Person
Millie Bobby Brown
The Independent

‘Always an eye-opener’: Ewan McGregor says he receives ‘a lot of’ homoerotic fan art thanks to Obi-Wan Kenobi

Ewan McGregor has revealed that he receives “a lot of” homoerotic fan art thanks to his role in the Star Wars franchise.McGregor has played Obi-Wan Kenobi in numerous Star Wars films, and recently reprised his role for the Obi-Wan Kenobi TV series on Disney Plus. Read The Independent’s four-star review of Obi-Wan Kenobi here.Speaking in a new interview with GQ, McGregor said: “There’s a lot of homoerotic Obi-Wan/Hayden fan art that gets sent to me now and again… It’s always a bit of an eye-opener.“You open the envelope, you think you’re going to have to sign something, and you’re...
MOVIES
The Independent

Dead Asleep: Murder victim’s sister asks Hulu to remove documentary and ‘choose human decency over profit’

Brooke Preston’s sister is calling out Hulu once again to remove the documentary Dead Asleep, about her sister’s murder.In 2017, 21-year-old Brooke Preston was stabbed to death by her roommate and childhood friend, Randy Herman Jr, in their West Palm Beach, Florida home. Soon after the murder, Herman called 911 and confessed to murdering his friend. It was later debated whether he killed his friend while he was sleepwalking.Ever since the documentary was released in December 2021, Brooke’s sister Jordan has repeatedly asked Hulu to remove the documentary, which explores whether Brooke’s convicted killer did “really commit a brutal...
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

Tyler Sanders dead: Emmy-nominated actor dies, aged 18

Tyler Sanders, best known for his Emmy-nominated role as Leo in the Amazon spinoff series Just Add Magic: Mystery City, has died. He was 18. Sanders, who also guest-starred on Fox’s action series 9-1-1: Lone Star, died on Thursday (16 June) at his home in Los Angeles. His death was confirmed to Deadline by his agent Pedro Tapia, but no further details were provided. His death is reportedly under investigation. The young actor’s first TV credit was in JLW Academy, a 2015 sitcom. Shortly after, he featured in multiple short films, before taking the role of Young Jake Otto in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Woman calls out long list of male celebrities she claims rejected her on exclusive dating app Raya

A woman has shared a list of celebrities who she claims rejected her on Raya, a membership-based app that can be used for dating. According to its official website, Raya aims to create a safe community in which people can “meet and engage with others” around the world. However, in order to have access to Raya, users have to complete a brief application and when accepted, they have to pay a membership fee.As many celebrities have also said that they’ve used Raya as a dating app, one woman named Riley (@rileyfauria) has shared a series of TikTok videos about the...
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stranger Things#Ins
The Independent

Selena Gomez admits she felt ‘ashamed’ of certain album cover: ‘It was a choice that I wasn’t necessarily happy that I made’

Selena Gomez has opened up about the “unfair” treatment she’s received in the public eye and the impact of being sexualised at such a young age.The Only Murders in the Building star recently sat down with fellow comedians Amy Schumer, Tracee Ellis Ross, Quinta Brunson, Molly Shannon, and Bridget Everett forThe Hollywood Reporter’s comedy actress roundtable to discuss the challenges they’ve faced as women in the entertainment industry.Schumer, who stars in the Hulu television series Life & Beth, took the opportunity to commend the 29-year-old actress and singer for paving her own way through the industry, despite being “sexualised at...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Chris Evans shares message with original Toy Story fans: ‘What Tim Allen did was pretty untouchable’

Chris Evans has shared a message with Toy Story fans, amid criticism of his newest movie Lightyear. The animated spinoff sees Evans take over as the beloved character Buzz – voiced by Tim Allen in the original franchise – in a new film which has received lukewarm reviews from critics. You can read The Independent’s review of Lightyear here.In a recent appearance on Good Morning America, Evans discussed his new role and addressed the pressures he felt taking over the iconic character.“Look, Tim Allen is Buzz Lightyear,” the Captain America actor acknowledged. “What he did in those movies is...
MOVIES
The Independent

Critics slam Tristan Thompson for starring in Drake’s music video about wedding following cheating scandal

Critics have had a lot to say about Tristan Thompson’s decision to portray Drake’s fictional best man in the rapper’s newest music video, considering the NBA star’s history with cheating and his recent paternity scandal.In honour of the release of his new album, Honestly, Nevermind, the 35-year-old singer also dropped the music video for his single, Falling Back, on Friday.At the beginning of the 10-minute video, Drake is seen preparing to get married and Thompson appears as his best man. However, before the ceremony begins, the 31-year-old athlete gives the groom a bit of relationship advice.The clip starts off with...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Independent

The Independent

699K+
Followers
227K+
Post
330M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy