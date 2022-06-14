ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Floyd Mayweather to box MMA fighter Mikuru Asakura in September

By Alex Pattle
 3 days ago

Just a few weeks after Floyd Mayweather to the ring, the boxing legend’s next fight has already been announced.

Mayweather retired with an unbeaten professional record of 50-0 in 2017, but the American has taken part in several exhibition bouts since then.

The 45-year-old stopped kickboxing star Tenshin Nasukawa in late 2018, before going the distance with YouTuber Logan Paul last summer. Most recently, Mayweather fought former boxer Don Moore in Abu Dhabi in May.

Now the former multiple-weight world champion is set to take on Mikuru Asakura in the mixed martial artist’s native Japan this September.

Asakura, 29, has a pro MMA record of 16-3 and is on a two-fight win streak, having won his last two bouts via decision.

The featherweight said per Sky Sports : “My name is Mikuru Asakura and I’ll be fighting Floyd Mayweather.

“I’m an MMA fighter, but I’m going to use this opportunity and I’m going to use him to raise my name and value internationally.

“I’m going to win this fight.”

The rules for the bout have not yet been announced, but it is scheduled to take place on a card staged by RIZIN – the MMA promotion under which Asakura competes.

“My body of work as far as when I’m talking about my career, I’m truly, truly blessed way beyond belief,” said Mayweather at the pre-fight press conference, just a day after his induction into the International Boxing Hall of Fame .

“It’s still a great feeling now to be able to travel the world and basically do these exhibition bouts and have fun, and my legacy is already engraved in stone, but it’s still great to go around the world and entertain people from all walks of life.

“I’m pretty sure he’s going to come out and give his best like any and every guy, but I’ve done seen every style. So, my job is to just go out there, be me, have fun and do what I do best.”

