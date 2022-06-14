ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naples Daily News

Dining with dad on Father's Day? Great Naples and Marco Island restaurants to try

By Diana Biederman, Naples Daily News
Naples Daily News
Naples Daily News
 3 days ago

Of many things I am grateful to my father for, high on the list is his appreciation of good restaurants . Since my late mother, who worked part-time, had only five recipes in her repertoire, most requiring Lipton Onion Soup Mix or chicken a la Shake 'N Bake, we ate out many nights.

While I was always allowed to invite friends to join us, no one ever wanted to eat at Casa Biederman, yet everyone wanted to go out with our family.

My workaholic daddy made me a foodie. From Rustler Steakhouse, a cafeteria-style chain near my ballet class in Hillsdale, New Jersey, to the Russian Tea Room in Midtown Manhattan, there was always something delicious — as long as we went out.

Nowadays, I can’t always remember what I’m looking for in the kitchen, but if "Jeopardy!" ever creates a category on 1970s restaurants in northeastern New Jersey, I’d bet it all during the Daily Double. Sunday brunch buffets at Forum Diner in Paramus or Pearl River’s then-new Marriott. Saturday nights depended on the movie theater: Hackensack’s Ichiban for sushi and sashimi. Westwood meant the Iron Horse, where I ordered shrimp scampi every visit.

The most memorable part of our jaunts: spending time with dad while he was in relaxation mode.

If you’re feeling flummoxed about making Father’s Day reservations for June 19, fret not. We curated some best bets from endless possibilities in Naples and Marco Island, divvied by category then alphabetically.

Busy Dad

Whether TV or tees, busy dad’s limited free time is planned to the minute on his day when he doesn’t want to spend more than an hour on any meal. Grant him his freedom at these “time is money” budget-friendly options.

Pelican Bend : An Isles of Capri casual waterfront lunch spot where fish is a specialty. ( 219 Capri Blvd., Naples; 239-394-3452; pelicanbendinc.com )

The Rs Diner : I would start every morning at The Rs with an omelet and side of pancakes if it was closer to my house. Great sausage gravy too. (Two Naples locations: 11518 Tamiami Trail E.; 239-732-6614; visit Facebook and 11985 Collier Blvd.; 239-529-5806; visit Facebook )

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jZe0Q_0gA413k600

Skillets : It’s hard to decide among so many options, mostly priced under $13. (Multiple locations: skilletsrestaurants.com )

Stonewalls : Marco’s best option near public access to South Beach. Pre-pay your order at the counter; they bring it to your table. (551 S. Collier Blvd., Marco Island; 239-389-1995; marcostonewalls.com )

Taqueria San Julian : Best with a small group because you'll want to try everyone’s order. (3575 Bayshore Drive, Naples; 239-775-6480; visit Facebook )

Foodie Dad

If dad’s a curious culinarian, these restaurants should pique his interest and palate but not his wallet.

Fusion Bowlz Naples : Sushi comprising ceviche? Si and it’s fantastic. (7700 Trail Blvd., North Naples; 239-431-6352; fusion-bowlz-naples.business.site )

KC American Bistro : Chef Keith Casey is serving up prime rib on his three-course $44 prix fixe menu. (885 Vanderbilt Beach Road, North Naples; 239-566-2371; kcamericanbistro.com )

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BohYL_0gA413k600

La Oaxaqueña : I can’t pronounce it or say enough good things about this authentic Mexican restaurant. Discover what the fuss is about and use the secret parking lot in back. (2795 Davis Blvd., Naples; 239-732-7565; visit Facebook )

Le Indya : Feed dad like a maharaja at this fabulous restaurant. (975 Pine Ridge Road, North Naples; 239-591-5156; leindya.com )

The Local : Dad scores a free Florida craft brew with his entree. (5323 Airport-Pulling Road, North Naples; 239-596-3276; thelocalnaples.com )

Mango's Dockside Bistro : Its Esplanade location makes every meal celebratory. The sushi boat is not to be missed. (760 N. Collier Blvd., Marco Island; 239-393-2433; mangosdocksidebistro.com )

More: First-date restaurants: a Matchmaker's guide to Southwest Florida's date-night dining spots

And: Stress-free dining out? Welcome to summertime in Southwest Florida

Bougie Dad

This dad craves good design and terrific food for upping his restaurant game.

Jane’s Cafe on 3rd : This organic cafe is the first restaurant I visited a year before moving to Naples. It remains a brunch favorite. (1209 Third St. S., Naples; 239-261-2253; janesgardencafe.com )

Oasis the Kitchen Lounge : Carnivorous dad will love terrific steaks prepared as salads, sandwiches and mains. Save room for dessert. (5072 Annunciation Circle, Ave Maria; 239-658-5938; oasiskitchenlounge.com )

The Oyster Society : TripAdvisor's top Marco restaurant is beautiful with food to match. (599 S. Collier Blvd., Marco Island; 239-394-3474; theoystersociety.com )

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d3W1B_0gA413k600

Seventh South Craft Food + Drink : Consistently excellent comfort food where short ribs and shells would possibly be my death row meal. (849 Seventh Ave. S., Naples; 239-231-4553; seventhsouth.com )

True Food : My favorite pizza (sausage-fennel) and to-die-for edamame dumplings are found at this healthy spot. It’s also good for groups. (5375 Tamiami Trail N. at Waterside Shops, North Naples; 239-431-4580; truefoodkitchen.com )

Ziggy D’Amico’s : Gorgeous, dog- and group-friendly with powerful craft cocktails. (4691 Ninth St. N., Naples; 239-430-0955; ziggydamicos.com )

Daddy Warbucks

For dads who don't mind a delicious splurge.

Chops City Grill : “The Classics” four-course tasting menu­ pays homage to traditional steakhouse specialties. The entire table is required to participate with no substitutions; $145 per person with optional $125 wine pairings. (Two locations: 837 Fifth Ave. S., Naples; 239-262-4677; chopscitygrill.com and 8200 Health Park Blvd., Bonita Springs; 239-992-4677; chopsbonita.com )

Hyde N Chic : Caviar bumps and bottomless Champagne? Bougie and foodie dads will love it but need to pony up $150 for the city’s most unique food experience. (923 Creech Road, Naples; 239-302-5828; hydenchicrestaurant.com )

More: Naples restaurants: Hyde N Chic has everyone talking, and it's worth the hype — JLB review

And: The Michelin Guide showers stars on Florida, just not Naples or Fort Myers

Sails : Brunch will set you back $164 per person (kids too) but includes tax, tip, unlimited courses, bubbles and booze within a two-hour seating. (301 Fifth Ave. S., Naples; 239-360-2000; sailsrestaurants.com )

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LNcTm_0gA413k600

Truluck’s : Tenderloin medallions with “Maine Lobster Oscar” and smoked salmon is the $125 special du jour. (698 Fourth Ave. S., Naples; 239-530-3131; trulucks.com )

Diana Biederman is the food and restaurant writer for Naples Daily News. Please subscribe to read her stories and reviews. Connect via diana.biederman@naplesnews.com .

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Dining with dad on Father's Day? Great Naples and Marco Island restaurants to try

Comments / 0

Related
WINKNEWS.com

Gulfshore Life: Father’s Day dining deals in Southwest Florida

On Sunday, you can give your dad a day off from grilling and take him out for Father’s Day weekend. WINK News’ partners at Gulfshore Life share nine deals happening in Southwest Florida. Baleen, located at 9891 Gulf Shore Drive in Naples, has a Father’s Day bacon and...
FORT MYERS, FL
Florida Weekly

Another restaurant coming to former Perkins spot in Bonita Springs

Q: I just saw building supplies being delivered to the closed Perkins at Bonita Beach Road and 41. Any idea what is coming?. A: Another restaurant is planned at the former location of Perkins Restaurant & Bakery on the northeast corner of U.S. 41 and Bonita Beach Road in Bonita Springs. The space has been vacant since the corporate location of the Perkins chain permanently closed there in May 2020 after operating for about 25 years.
BONITA SPRINGS, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Food & Thought 2 organic restaurant launches in North Naples

After many months of anticipation, Food & Thought 2 organic restaurant launched today on Airport-Pulling Road in North Naples. The distant relative of Food & Thought organic general store, which has operated since 2005 in Naples, moved into a longtime restaurant spot in Fountain Park that previously was Founders Bistro, The Original Pancake House and the original Calistoga Bakery Cafe. The new restaurant, owned by Alfie Oakes of Oakes Farms, Anthony High of Marjon Specialty Foods and Randy Johns of Phoenix Associates of Florida, will be accompanied by an adjacent all-organic market targeted to open in late summer or early fall. The restaurant and market are each about 7,000 square feet.
NAPLES, FL
veranda.com

Classicism Gets a Dramatic Reboot at This Naples Retreat

Blame it on the mold. And perhaps the couture. Several years ago Elizabeth and Stanley Star decided to demolish their home of two decades in the Port Royal neighborhood of Naples, Florida, and rebuild on the same bayfront site. “It was a great family house, but we’re in a different time and place in our lives, and it really needed some serious refreshing,” Elizabeth says of the Mediterranean-style residence where she and Stanley—founder of the private-label juice producer Cliffstar Corporation—raised their now-adult son from the time he was a teen.
NAPLES, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink Info#Local Life#Restaurant Info#Naples#Good Food#Mexican Food#Midtown Manhattan#Dining In#Food Drink#Restaurants#Lipton Onion Soup Mix#Rustler Steakhouse#The Russian Tea Room#Ichiban
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in LaBelle, FL

The city of LaBelle started as a settlement in the 1880s, thanks to the Caloosahatchee River’s role in everglades reclamation. Captain Francis A. Hendry founded LaBelle, which went by many names, such as “Belle,” “Belle City,” and “The Belle of Caloosahatchee.”. After several developments,...
LABELLE, FL
coastalbreezenews.com

In Loving Memory of Kevin M. Fitzgerald

Kevin M. Fitzgerald, loving Husband, Father, Papa, Brother and Uncle, passed away at Naples Community Hospital in Naples, Florida. He is survived by his wife, Lana Fitzgerald; daughters, Kimberly Orne Bachschmid (Jeff), Kellie Carter Griffin (Scott); son, Richard Oppelt (Tara); grandchildren, Dalton Carter, Claudia Carter, Emma Oppelt, Mairin Bachschmid; great granddaughter, Ava Carter; sister, Georgette Dieschbourg (Ric), nieces Alicia Harnett, Lisa Locascia (Chuck), Lisa Moeller; nephews, Matthew Dieschbourg (Heather), Christopher Dieschbourg (Peggy), Grant Harnett (Kelly); several great nieces and nephews and sister-in-law, Joan Cross.
MARCO ISLAND, FL
floridaweekly.com

Friday night flea market with a social twist opens in Punta Gorda

While doing research for my book “Century: A People’s History of Charlotte County,” I noticed the decline and fall of businesses in Punta Gorda’s Black community. Sonja Wright, author of “Down the Street” and “Precious Memories,” created for me maps of the Black business district in the 1920s and the pre-integration era. All of the businesses are gone.
PUNTA GORDA, FL
travelnowsmart.com

Things to Do in Cape Coral With Family

If you want to plan a trip to Southwest Florida with your family, there are many things to do in Cape Coral. From beachcombing to art galleries and waterparks, there is something for everyone to enjoy. You can visit the Cape Coral Historical Society & Museum, which traces the history of the city. There are also numerous places to go kayaking, with kayak routes to the Matlacha Pass Aquatic Preserve.
CAPE CORAL, FL
naplesillustrated.com

Summer Wellness at The Spa at Naples Grande Beach Resort

This summer, self-care and relaxation are of utmost importance. In the spirit of warm weather wellness, The Spa at Naples Grande Beach Resort launched a Summer Spa Series featuring an array of exciting events and initiatives open to hotel guests and locals alike. To spread kindness this month, The Spa...
NAPLES, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

New concession stand coming to Lowdermilk Park

Naples City Council awarded a new concession contract to Tavern on the Bay for Lowdermilk Park, replacing Rita’s Beach Cafe, which had a contract that expired on May 31. The city awarded Tavern on the Bay a three-year contract with two one-year extensions. Cosmo’s on the Naples Pier had its contract renewed for the same length of time. The city receives 25% of the concession stand’s proceeds, with the funds going to beach maintenance.
NAPLES, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Fort Myers, Naples among top 20 U.S. destinations for RVing

Fort Myers ranked 10th and Naples was 18th on StorageCafé’s list of the top 100 RVing destinations in the U.S. In 2021, 600,240 recreational vehicles were shipped in the country, a 39% increase from 2020 and 19% greater than the previous record-high in 2017, according to the RV Industry Association. Fort Myers scored high marks for its 15 campsites, where all have electricity and water and sewer hookups and 87% are pet friendly. Naples’ 14 campsites all offer electricity and water hookups. Branson, Missouri; Hot Springs, Arkansas; Pigeon Forge, Tennessee; Zephyrhills and Grants Pass, Oregon made up the top 5 on StorageCafe’s list.
FORT MYERS, FL
naplesillustrated.com

Togarashi Opens in Downtown Naples

For years, authentic Japanese ramen was underrepresented in Naples. The trailblazer in town was Namba, which features three versions of tonkotsu-based ramen, as well as a vegan alternative. While some may remember it as a staple of their impoverished student days, authentic Japanese ramen is a dish that rises to the level of fine art, with traditional tonkotsu (pork) broth taking up to 12 hours to cook.
NAPLES, FL
capecoralbreeze.com

Preleasing available at Aspire Luxury Living in Cape Coral

For the past 10 years in a row, Cape Coral has been one of the fastest-growing cities in America, but the supply of new apartments has not kept pace. Luckily, a Chicago developer will soon be completing Aspire, a brand-new Class “A” apartment community with five apartment buildings totaling 319 units.
CAPE CORAL, FL
santivachronicle.com

4th of July Parade Shirts Available At Bank of the Islands

Sanibel’s 30th Annual Independence Day Parade is fast approaching and Bank of the Islands has parade shirts available for sale. T-shirts can be purchased at the bank’s Sanibel office at 1699 Periwinkle Way, at the intersection with Casa Ybel Road. “We are so proud to be returning as...
SANIBEL, FL
iheart.com

Here's The Best Small City In Florida

Small cities have become more appealing to both future residents and tourists seeking alternatives to expensive and bigger destinations. Thrillist decided to highlight 10 amazing cities that blend small-town charm and urban life, including one Florida spot. Fort Myers got a huge nod from writers for its wellspring of fun...
FLORIDA STATE
gulfshorebusiness.com

Second-home hotspots Cape Coral, Naples saw outsized growth in rental home prices during pandemic

As remote work prompted many Americans to relocate during the pandemic, housing costs soared in second-home hotspots even more than in the rest of the country, according to a new report from Redfin. Average rental prices rose 17.1% year over year nationwide to $1,893 in popular second-home markets in April. That’s compared with a 10% increase to $1,484 in places that aren’t considered second-home destinations. Home and rental prices skyrocketed in Cape Coral, Naples, Phoenix, Las Vegas and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, the top five second-home markets in the nation. Rental prices have increased by 25% year over year or more in four of those five areas, with Myrtle Beach being the exception, and sale prices have increased by at least 25% in all five. Prices have increased sharply year over year in Cape Coral and Naples, where rental prices grew 41% and 37.7%, respectively, and sale prices rose 38.2% and 37.6%.
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Lifeguards wanted at a Naples pool closed due to shortages

River Park in Naples as of Sunday will be closed due to lifeguard staffing shortages. Finding lifeguards feels a lot like treading water. Park Manager, Mercedes Puente said, “It’s definitely very hard to find staffing or kids that want to get certified and get into this profession.”. Lifeguards...
WINKNEWS.com

RSW sees improvement in unruly passenger incidents, remain high nationally

Behavior in airports and on airplanes has taken a significant turn for the worse over the last two and a half years. “It’s like 2020 happened, and everyone lost their brains,” flight attendant Mitra Amirzadeh explains. “There are moments, I think, maybe we’re through the worst of it. And then, something crazy happens, and I’m like, nope! We’re still here, still dealing with it.”
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Warehouse, hundreds of apartments going up near Alico Road

We are seeing construction everywhere in Southwest Florida, from homes to warehouses, to shopping centers. If you drive along I-75 near Alico Road it’s impossible to miss the construction of 226 apartments, and nearby, a whopping 500,000 square feet of warehouse space is in the works, but that’s just the tip of the iceberg.
FORT MYERS, FL
Naples Daily News

Naples Daily News

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
253K+
Views
ABOUT

Current local news, sports, entertainment and information for Naples, Florida, residents and tourists in the 239 area code from the Naples Daily News.

 http://naplesnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy