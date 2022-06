With a Twist: New Composite Materials With Highly Tunable Electrical and Physical Properties

This study investigated differences in colour (ΔE00) and translucency parameter (ΔTP00) of nanofilled/microhybrid composites and a glass-ionomer cement following immersion in bioflavonoid (Citrox)- or chlorhexidine-based mouth rinses. Sixty disc-shaped specimens (N"‰="‰5/group) of Filtek Supreme (3M), Gradia Anterior (GC) and Fuji IX (GC) were exposed to Citrox/0.2%CHX (Perio+0.2, Curaprox), Citrox/0.09%CHX (Perio+0.09, Curaprox), 0.2%CHX (Savacol, Colgate-Palmolive) or distilled water by 2-min agitation daily for 28 days in an orbital shaker at 200 rpm at 37 °C. Colour recordings were performed using a clinical spectrophometer to obtain CIELab coordinates. General linear model, ANOVA, Tukey test (α"‰="‰0.05) and Pearson correlation test were used to analyse data. ΔE00 ranged between 0.33 (Gradia_Savacol_T28) and 6.35 (Fuji_Savacol_T28) (p"‰<"‰0.001). ΔTP00 ranged between 0.36 (Fuji_ Perio+0.2) and 1.73 (Fuji_Savacol) (p"‰<"‰0.05). Savacol resulted in higher ΔE00 of Filtek and Fuji and ΔTP00 of Filtek than Perio+0.09 and Perio+0.2 (p"‰="‰0.005). Perio+0.09 and Perio+0.2 resulted in higher ΔE00 at T7 than T28 (p"‰<"‰0.05). There was no correlation between ΔTP00 and ΔE00 (r"‰="‰0.445, p"‰="‰0.147). Generally, Perio+0.2 and Perio+0.09 mouth rinses produced similar or lower ΔE00 and ΔTP00 than Savacol. GIC Fuji showed higher ΔE00 and similar or higher ΔTP00 than composites Filtek and Gradia. ΔE00 in all materials decreased in Perio+0.2 and Perio+0.09 over time.

