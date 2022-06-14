ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chemistry

With a Twist: New Composite Materials With Highly Tunable Electrical and Physical Properties

By University of Utah
scitechdaily.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou’re probably familiar with moiré patterns, the large-scale interference patterns known in mathematics, physics, and art. They are created by overlaying one ruled opaque pattern with transparent gaps over another similar pattern. When they are rotated or displaced, the interference pattern appears. Moiré patterns have shown to...

scitechdaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
LiveScience

Physicists discover never-before seen particle sitting on a tabletop

Researchers have discovered a new particle that is a magnetic relative of the Higgs boson. Whereas the discovery of the Higgs boson required the tremendous particle-accelerating power of the Large Hadron Collider (LHC), this never-before-seen particle  —  dubbed the axial Higgs boson — was found using an experiment that would fit on a small kitchen countertop.
ASTRONOMY
scitechdaily.com

Astronomers Discover a Mysterious “Black Widow” Binary – With the Shortest Orbit Yet

When a massive star runs out of fuel and collapses, it may leave behind a neutron star. (Unless the leftover mass is too great, in which case it will keep collapsing into a black hole.) Rotating neutron stars that are observed to have pulses of radiation at very regular intervals are called pulsars. They don’t actually pulse themselves, but since they are rotating and their radiation shoots out in powerful beams, we detect a pulse each time the beam point in our direction.
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

Study finds ‘millions of tons’ of extremely reactive chemical in Earth’s atmosphere

Scientists have discovered an entirely new class of super-reactive chemical compounds in the Earth’s atmosphere that they say may affect both human health and global climate.The study, published in the journal Science, documented for the first time the formation of so-called trioxides – extremely oxidising chemical compounds with three oxygen atoms attached to each other.“This is what we have now accomplished. The type of compounds we discovered are unique in their structure. And, because they are extremely oxidising, they most likely bring a host of effects that we have yet to uncover,” study senior author Henrik Grum Kjærgaard from the...
SCIENCE
Vice

A City-Sized 'Eye' Has Been Discovered on Mars

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. If you stare long enough at Mars, Mars might start to stare back. That’s the eerie effect of a huge Martian crater that resembles an eye in a new image captured from outer space by the European Space Agency (ESA) orbiter Mars Express. It follows a slew of other intriguing snapshots taken by rovers on the surface of Mars this year, including a rock formation that looks like a doorway, as well as spikes shaped like plant stems.
ASTRONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andre Geim
IFLScience

Brand-New Multi-Planet System Discovered Just 10 Parsecs From Earth

A team of astronomers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) has discovered one of the closest multi-planet systems to our own. Two super-Earths orbit around the cool M-dwarf star HD 260655 and the whole system is located 10 parsecs, or about 33 light-years, away. The first planet, HD 260655...
ASTRONOMY
LiveScience

Face of wealthy Bronze-Age Bohemian woman revealed in stunning reconstruction

Researchers have reconstructed the face of a petite, dark-haired woman who was among the richest residents of Bronze-Age Bohemia. The woman was buried with five bronze bracelets, two gold earrings and a three-strand necklace of more than 400 amber beads. Also entombed with her were three bronze sewing needles. She was part of the Únětice culture, a group of peoples from early Bronze Age Central Europe known for their metal artifacts, including ax-heads, daggers, bracelets and twisted-metal necklaces called torcs.
SCIENCE
The Independent

Voyager is sending ‘impossible data’ back to Nasa from the edge of the Solar System

Nasa’s engineering team is investigating a mystery taking place on the Voyager 1 spacecraft.Voyager 1 is the most distant human-made object in existence, having launched 44 years ago. It is currently operating at the edge of the solar system, flying through the “interstellar medium” beyond the Sun’s influence.However, scientists found that the craft is receiving and executing commands from Earth successfully – but the readouts from the probe’s attitude articulation and control system (AACS) do not reflect what is actually happening on board Voyager 1.The system maintains the craft’s orientation, keeping its antenna pointed precisely to the Earth so...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#University Physics#Mathematics#Material Properties#Composite Material#The University Of Utah
ScienceAlert

Physicists Caught Sound Moving at Two Different Speeds in 3D Quantum Gas

After previously studying the phenomena of two sound waves in quantum liquids, scientists have now observed sound moving at two different speeds in a quantum gas. If you were somehow immersed in the three-dimensional gas used for this study, you would hear every sound twice: each individual sound carried by two different sound waves moving at two different speeds.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Chemistry
Phys.org

Mistletoe berries may hold the secret for creating a biological super glue

Each mistletoe berry can produce up to two meters of a gluey thread called viscin. It allows the seeds of this parasitic plant to stick to and infect host plants. Since ancient times, mistletoe berries have been explored as treatments for everything from infertility and epilepsy to cancer. But, until now, no one has fully investigated the potential medical or technical uses of the glue itself. A recent paper from McGill University and the Max Planck Institute of Colloids and Interfaces, published in PNAS Nexus, suggests that through simple processing, viscin's ultra-stiff flexible fibers, which adhere to both skin and cartilage as well as to various synthetic materials, could have a range of applications—both biomedical and beyond.
WILDLIFE
scitechdaily.com

Scientists Discover “Superworms” Capable of Munching Through Plastic Waste

According to the American Chemistry Council, in 2018 in the United States, 27.0 million tons of plastic ended up in landfills compared to just 3.1 million tons that were recycled. Worldwide the numbers are similarly bad, with just 9% of plastic being recycled according to a recent Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) report.
ENVIRONMENT
Nature.com

Seeing structural evolution of organic molecular nano-crystallites using 4D scanning confocal electron diffractionÂ (4D-SCED)

Direct observation of organic molecular nanocrystals and their evolution using electron microscopy is extremely challenging, due to their radiation sensitivity and complex structure. Here, we introduce 4D-scanning confocal electron diffraction (4D-SCED), which enables direct in situ observation of bulk heterojunction (BHJ) thin films. 4D-SCED combines confocal electron optic setup with a pixelated detector to record focused spot-like diffraction patterns with high angular resolution, using an order of magnitude lower dose than previous methods. We apply it to study an active layer in organic solar cells, namely DRCN5T:PC71BM BHJ thin films. Structural details of DRCN5T nano-crystallites oriented both in- and out-of-plane are imaged at ~5"‰nm resolution and dose budget of ~5"‰eâˆ’/Ã…2. We use in situ annealing to observe the growth of the donor crystals, evolution of the crystal orientation, and progressive enrichment of PC71BM at interfaces. This highly dose-efficient method opens more possibilities for studying beam sensitive soft materials.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Effects of bioflavonoid-containing mouth rinses on optical properties of tooth-coloured dental restorative materials

This study investigated differences in colour (Î”E00) and translucency parameter (Î”TP00) of nanofilled/microhybrid composites and a glass-ionomer cement following immersion in bioflavonoid (Citrox)- or chlorhexidine-based mouth rinses. Sixty disc-shaped specimens (N"‰="‰5/group) of Filtek Supreme (3M), Gradia Anterior (GC) and Fuji IX (GC) were exposed to Citrox/0.2%CHX (Perio+0.2, Curaprox), Citrox/0.09%CHX (Perio+0.09, Curaprox), 0.2%CHX (Savacol, Colgate-Palmolive) or distilled water by 2-min agitation daily for 28Â days in an orbital shaker at 200Â rpm at 37Â Â°C. Colour recordings were performed using a clinical spectrophometer to obtain CIELab coordinates. General linear model, ANOVA, Tukey test (Î±"‰="‰0.05) and Pearson correlation test were used to analyse data. Î”E00 ranged between 0.33 (Gradia_Savacol_T28) and 6.35 (Fuji_Savacol_T28) (p"‰<"‰0.001). Î”TP00 ranged between 0.36 (Fuji_ Perio+0.2) and 1.73 (Fuji_Savacol) (p"‰<"‰0.05). Savacol resulted in higher Î”E00 of Filtek and Fuji and Î”TP00 of Filtek than Perio+0.09 and Perio+0.2 (p"‰="‰0.005). Perio+0.09 and Perio+0.2 resulted in higher Î”E00 at T7 than T28 (p"‰<"‰0.05). There was no correlation between Î”TP00 and Î”E00 (r"‰="‰0.445, p"‰="‰0.147). Generally, Perio+0.2 and Perio+0.09 mouth rinses produced similar or lower Î”E00 and Î”TP00 than Savacol. GIC Fuji showed higher Î”E00 and similar or higher Î”TP00 than composites Filtek and Gradia. Î”E00 in all materials decreased in Perio+0.2 and Perio+0.09 over time.
SCIENCE
IFLScience

We Could Be Close To Controlling Metamaterials With Our Minds

A team of researchers has allowed people to control metasurfaces using their thoughts. Their results are published in the journal eLight under the pleasing title "remotely mind-controlled metasurface via brainwaves". Metasurfaces, for the uninitiated, have nothing to do with Facebook's terrible new name. Metamaterials are substances that have properties that...
SCIENCE
The Conversation U.S.

The James Webb Space Telescope is finally ready to do science – and it’s seeing the universe more clearly than even its own engineers hoped for

NASA is scheduled to release the first images taken by the James Webb Space Telescope on July 12, 2022. They’ll mark the beginning of the next era in astronomy as Webb – the largest space telescope ever built – begins collecting scientific data that will help answer questions about the earliest moments of the universe and allow astronomers to study exoplanets in greater detail than ever before. But it has taken nearly eight months of travel, setup, testing and calibration to make sure this most valuable of telescopes is ready for prime time. Marcia Rieke, an astronomer at the University...
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

Astronomers discover a multiplanet system nearby

Astronomers at MIT and elsewhere have discovered a new multiplanet system within our galactic neighborhood that lies just 10 parsecs, or about 33 light-years, from Earth, making it one of the closest known multiplanet systems to our own. At the heart of the system lies a small and cool M-dwarf...
ASTRONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy