With a Twist: New Composite Materials With Highly Tunable Electrical and Physical Properties

This study investigated differences in colour (Î”E00) and translucency parameter (Î”TP00) of nanofilled/microhybrid composites and a glass-ionomer cement following immersion in bioflavonoid (Citrox)- or chlorhexidine-based mouth rinses. Sixty disc-shaped specimens (N"‰="‰5/group) of Filtek Supreme (3M), Gradia Anterior (GC) and Fuji IX (GC) were exposed to Citrox/0.2%CHX (Perio+0.2, Curaprox), Citrox/0.09%CHX (Perio+0.09, Curaprox), 0.2%CHX (Savacol, Colgate-Palmolive) or distilled water by 2-min agitation daily for 28Â days in an orbital shaker at 200Â rpm at 37Â Â°C. Colour recordings were performed using a clinical spectrophometer to obtain CIELab coordinates. General linear model, ANOVA, Tukey test (Î±"‰="‰0.05) and Pearson correlation test were used to analyse data. Î”E00 ranged between 0.33 (Gradia_Savacol_T28) and 6.35 (Fuji_Savacol_T28) (p"‰<"‰0.001). Î”TP00 ranged between 0.36 (Fuji_ Perio+0.2) and 1.73 (Fuji_Savacol) (p"‰<"‰0.05). Savacol resulted in higher Î”E00 of Filtek and Fuji and Î”TP00 of Filtek than Perio+0.09 and Perio+0.2 (p"‰="‰0.005). Perio+0.09 and Perio+0.2 resulted in higher Î”E00 at T7 than T28 (p"‰<"‰0.05). There was no correlation between Î”TP00 and Î”E00 (r"‰="‰0.445, p"‰="‰0.147). Generally, Perio+0.2 and Perio+0.09 mouth rinses produced similar or lower Î”E00 and Î”TP00 than Savacol. GIC Fuji showed higher Î”E00 and similar or higher Î”TP00 than composites Filtek and Gradia. Î”E00 in all materials decreased in Perio+0.2 and Perio+0.09 over time.

SCIENCE ・ 3 DAYS AGO