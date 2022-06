Ramirez and Atkins both take in dozens of small contributions. The latest campaign finance forms filed by candidates for the two open Sarasota County Commission seats this year show Sarasota City Commissioner Hagen Brody remains in the lead among the Democratic candidates for the District 2 seat, with Republican challenger Lourdes Ramirez of Siesta Key having collected $9,644 since she filed for that seat in May.

SARASOTA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO