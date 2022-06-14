ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York, PA

Agnes at 50: Here's a look back at the devastating storm by the numbers

By Teresa Boeckel, York Daily Record
York Daily Record
York Daily Record
 3 days ago

Tropical Storm Agnes, which caused historic flooding 50 years ago this month, still ranks as the most destructive storm in central Pennsylvania.

Since Agnes, only Tropical Storm Lee in 2011 produced comparable rainfall amounts in central Pennsylvania, said Kyle Elliott, director of the Weather Information Center at Millersville University. More than 11.16 inches fell at the York Airport in Jackson Township, according to the National Weather Service.

In 1972, Agnes was the first named storm of the hurricane season. It made landfall in Florida as a Category 1 and was downgraded to a tropical depression. Agnes later regained strength to become a tropical storm and merged with another storm system as it hit the Northeast.

Central Pennsylvania already had experienced an abnormally wet spring when Agnes dumped torrential rain in mid-June, Elliott said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bqDBC_0gA3zgr400

"An already wet pattern preceding a historic rainfall event is a recipe for disaster since the ground will not be able to absorb much moisture," he wrote in an email.

The catastrophic flooding destroyed homes and shut down Harrisburg International Airport, railroads and roadways, according to a government website dedicated to the anniversary of the storm .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Gm5Iw_0gA3zgr400

Downtown York was under water in parts of the city, causing about $10 million in damage. Many had to be evacuated because of the flooding.

Glen Rock was another community hit hard. Cars, tires, groceries and more floated away.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48qVL2_0gA3zgr400

Tropical Storm Agnes, 50 years ago: ‘It was like something out of the Bible’

Here's a look at the impact of Agnes, by the numbers:

$3.1 billion: The damage caused by Hurricane Agnes to the East Coast

128 : Deaths caused by Hurricane Agnes.

50 : The number of fatalities in Pennsylvania.

Agnes, 50 years ago: Storm left behind ‘mud, dead rats, old tires, and all kinds of trash’

4 : People declared dead in York County.

12 : The number of states, including Pennsylvania, affected by widespread flooding.

16 inches : The amount of rain that fell in York between June 20 and June 25.

13.5 : Inches of rain that fell in York on June 22, 1972. The weather station’s observation center recorded about an inch the day before and an inch the day after.

10.27 : Inches of rain that fell at Millersville University in Lancaster County.

1.1 million : Gallons of water per minute that spilled over Indian Rock Dam, flooding York.

$12,917,000 : The damage caused in York. Much of it was to low-income housing, and some dwellings could not be restored.

30,000 cubic feet per second: The discharge unleashed on the Codorus Creek during the storm. The high was in August 1933, when the discharge was about 32,000 cubic feet per second.

10 feet: The reduction in the crest stage for the Codorus Creek, thanks to Indian Rock Dam.

1,080,000 cubic feet per second: The discharge on the Susquehanna River at Marietta, Lancaster County. It beat the previous record of 787,000 cubic feet per second, set in 1936.

32.5 feet: The crest of the Suquehanna River in Harrisburg. It surpassed the 1936 record of 29.2 feet.

17 feet: The flood stage for the Susquehanna River at Harrisburg.

64.5 feet: The crest of the Susquehanna River at Marietta. Flood stage is 49 feet.

18.33 feet: The crest of the Yellow Breeches Creek at Camp Hill. Flood stage is 7 feet. In 1975, the creek set its highest crest at 18.77 feet during Hurricane Eloise. The creek divides York and Cumberland counties.

Better communication, other changes since Agnes

Officials have learned a lot from Agnes, said Charles Ross, service hydrologist with the National Weather Service in State College.

Communiciation with the public has improved in 50 years, giving residents advanced early warnings and time to prepare to evacuate, if needed.

During Agnes, the weather service, which had an office in Harrisburg at that time, lost power and its ability to disseminate warnings. For hours, the agency could not let the public know what was expected to happen with the Susquehanna River.

The Williamsport office, which kept its power, was issuing warnings to the public. However, no one knew because the way information was disseminated back then was completely different than today, Ross said.

Today, the weather service has generators, and its sister offices in New York and Virginia can serve as backups, he said. Agencies practice together for emergencies.

"Things have improved a lot," Ross said. "But you know down the road in the next decade-plus, we're gonna even see better, you know, more sophisticated changes" in technology and communication.

Learn about this: York Airport records far colder temperatures than the rest of the area. Here's why.

Also of interest: Digging for fossils in a York churchyard, he found a brand new species: Yorkicystis haefneri

Federal programs have helped people with properties in the floodplain. In some cases, buildings have been raised. In others, they have been bought out to reduce the number of structures in the floodway.

Residents, especially those who live in an area that floods, should watch the weather and know the level at which they need evacuate. They also need to be familiar with how to escape safely and have important items ready to take with them.

Even those who don't live near water should be familiar with roads that flood, he said. Drivers can come upon a road covered with water if emergency responders have not yet closed it.

"We want everybody to be prepared for the next Agnes because it could happen," he said.

Sources: National Weather Service, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the York Daily Record archives, and Kyle Elliott, director of the Weather Information Center at Millersville University.

Teresa Boeckel is the trending reporter for the York Daily Record, part of the USA TODAY NETWORK. Contact her at tboeckel@ydr.com, by phone at 717-771-2031 or on Twitter @teresaboeckel.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Agnes at 50: Here's a look back at the devastating storm by the numbers

Comments / 6

Kenneth Wolfe
3d ago

June 22 1972 a day that us older people will remember as one of the most cataclysmic in our lives

Reply
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
harrisburgmagazine.com

A “Celebration of Resolve” Commemorates the 50th Anniversary of the Agnes Flood of June 1972

One of the most historic and dramatic episodes of the 20th century in Harrisburg was the Tropical Storm Agnes Flood of June 1972. While the flood’s high-water mark was unquestionably historic and dramatic, it is the history of the flood’s aftermath – an era of steady recovery and revitalization – that warrants a long look back fifty years hence.
HARRISBURG, PA
iheart.com

State Game Commission Notified of Bear Sightings

>State Game Commission Notified of Bear Sightings. (Harrisburg, PA) - The State Game Commission has been called to Upper Allen Township in light of multiple bear sightings. The most recent has been in the area of the 900 block of Gettysburg Pike. There have been no reports of the bear being hostile or aggressive, but residents are asked to move trash cans and bird feeders inside, so as not to attract the bear. Residents are asked to call Upper Allen Police regarding any concerns about public safety.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Midstate Historial Markers – Ephrata Cloister

EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) – Ephrata Cloister, a religious community in Lancaster County, was founded in 1732 by Conrad Beissel (1691-1768), who immigrated from Germany to Pennsylvania in 1720. It’s now part of the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission’s Rural Farm and Village History Trail. There are actually...
EPHRATA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Maryland State
State
Florida State
County
York County, PA
City
Spring Township, PA
City
Marietta, PA
State
Virginia State
City
York, PA
City
Williamsport, PA
touropia.com

14 Best Things to Do in York, PA

Often called an ‘architectural museum’ thanks to all its beautiful old buildings, Pennsylvania’s York certainly is a very charming city to amble around. Considered by some to be the very first capital of the United States, it has plenty of interesting historic sites and important cultural landmarks to check out.
YORK, PA
touropia.com

16 Best Things to Do in Harrisburg, PA

Full of interesting historic sites and important cultural landmarks, Pennsylvania’s capital Harrisburg lies in the southeast of the state alongside the Susquehanna River. Although not particularly large, it is the perfect size for a quiet weekend getaway or city trip with Allentown, Gettysburg and York all lying within driving distance.
HARRISBURG, PA
WGAL

Storm damage in the Susquehanna Valley

PERRY COUNTY, Pa. — News 8's storm team coverage continues with Jeremy Jenkins in Duncannon, Perry County, which was under a tornado warning from 8:21 to 9:15 p.m. on Thursday night. You can watch his full report above.
PERRY COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flood#Railroads#Millersville University
PennLive.com

Dauphin County borough sparks debate as it considers outsourcing fire service

Residents in one Dauphin County community hope leaders make the right call when deciding the future of the borough’s fire service. Paxtang Borough is considering bids to outsource its volunteer fire company to one of two neighboring municipalities, Swatara Township or Harrisburg. Borough officials say the decision is driven by a lack of volunteers at Paxtang’s only fire station on Derry Street.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Grocery Outlet Enters 8th State With New Store in Maryland

Emeryville, Calif.-based Grocery Outlet announced its latest East Coast expansion, with the opening of a new store in Maryland. Located at 1713 Massey Blvd. in Hagerstown, Md., the store marks the extreme-value grocer's entrance into its eighth state. Grocery Outlet, which reported strong traffic trends for the second quarter, said...
HAGERSTOWN, MD
WGAL

Update: Tornado warning issued for Juniata and Perry counties

Update: The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Warning for the following Susquehanna Valley counties until 9:15 p.m.:. This dangerous storm will be near, New Bloomfield and Newport around 8:40PM EDT. Shermansdale and Duncannon around 9:00PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Thompsontown, Port Royal, Landisburg...
JUNIATA COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
abc27.com

Fire department activity closed roads in Mechanicsburg

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Fire department activity in Downtown Mechanicsburg closed multiple roads. According to PennDOT, Main Street, York Street, and Walnut Street had all lanes closed in both directions. It is unclear what is causing the road closures at this time. Although it is unclear as to what...
MECHANICSBURG, PA
abc27 News

Fire continues to burn at Harrisburg business; cause determined

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Harrisburg business sustained “minor damage” after a fire began Tuesday afternoon. Firefighters reported back to the scene Wednesday night as the fire continues to burn. City of Harrisburg Fire Chief Brian Enterline tells abc27 that they expect hotspots to continue for the next couple of days and possibly until next […]
HARRISBURG, PA
Mercury

Four massive Revolutionary War-era cannons unearthed in Chester County

NORTH COVENTRY — The French & Pickering Creeks Conservation Trust has unearthed four massive Revolutionary War-era cannons from the Thomas P. Bentley Nature Preserve. The cannons were cast at historic Warwick Furnace. According to historian and author Daniel Graham, “during the 1777 British advance on Philadelphia, cannon cast at...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Wolf Admin. receives $3M federal grant to eliminate barriers to PA's unemployment system

PA (WOLF) — Governor Tom Wolf today announced his administration’s success in securing a $3 million federal grant the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) will use to confront disparities in access to the commonwealth’s Unemployment Compensation (UC) system by partnering with community-based organizations that work with underserved Pennsylvanians.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27 News

Fallen trees, debris close Perry County roads

PERRY COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A road in Centre Township, Perry County remains closed as of 9:50 p.m. on Thursday night after a tree fell across wires. According to county dispatch, there is a closure along State Park Road. As of now, they are not sure when the road will reopen. Crews are on the […]
PERRY COUNTY, PA
WBRE

PennDOT launches database for suspended inspectors

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT has announced that they will be launching a new database that will provide enhanced transparency for customers when it comes to vehicle state inspections. The database will show which vehicle inspection stations, inspectors, dealers, and issuing agents are under suspension for infractions of state inspection regulations and laws as well […]
HARRISBURG, PA
vette-vues.com

Spring Carlisle 2022, Corvettes for Sale, Corvette Auction Results

Spring Carlisle 2022, Corvettes for Sale, Corvette Auction Results. Spring Carlisle 2022 & Corvettes @ Auction and Corvettes For Sale. The Corvettes for Sale and Corvette Auction results of Spring Carlisle 2022 are here. Spring Carlisle 2022 has come and gone, but we still have plenty for you to see....
CARLISLE, PA
York Daily Record

York Daily Record

2K+
Followers
763
Post
389K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest crime, entertainment, food, traffic and weather news from York, Pa., and York County's breaking news leader: the York Daily Record and ydr.com.

 http://ydr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy