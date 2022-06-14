ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fremont, OH

Community Roundup: Fremont groups name pitch, hit winners

By News-Messenger/News Herald
 3 days ago

Fremont groups name pitch, hit winners

FREMONT — The 2022 Fremont Pitch, Hit, and Run competition was held at Rodger Young Park  on June 4. It was sponsored by Fremont Kiwanis, City of Fremont Recreation Department, and Major League Baseball.

The first and second place winners were:

Softball 7-8 year old: 1st Ashtyn McCoy; 2nd Ellie Keegan;

Baseball 7-8 year old: 1st Reed Reineck;

Baseball 9-10 year old: 1st Jacoby Evarts; 2nd Jace Reineck;

Softball 11-12 year old:1st Isabelle Foos; 2nd Marlee Brust;

Baseball 11-12 year old: 1st Matthew Tupacz; 2nd Ian Killingsworth;

Softball 13-14 year old: 1st Elly Evarts; 2nd Elayna Gray; and

Baseball 13-14 year old: 1st Breylen Garza; 2nd Micah Sweeney.

ProMedica Memorial Hospital groups award scholarships

FREMONT — The ProMedica Memorial Hospital Auxiliary has awarded $24,000 in scholarships to 24 local students studying for degrees in health care and the Memorial Hospital Foundation has awarded $12,000 in scholarships to 12 nursing students. The scholarships were awarded on behalf of four scholarship funds administered by the auxiliary and one scholarship fund administered by the foundation. The funds were established by former physicians, nurses and their families to encourage health care careers.

Three scholarships were awarded from the Auxiliary’s Mary Dalton Scholarship Fund, which is for students pursuing a degree in nursing. This year’s recipients were Emily Blankenship, Madison Jones and Aubrey Thomas.

Seven scholarships were awarded from the auxiliary’s Nichols Family Scholarship Fund, which is another fund to help students pursuing a degree in nursing. This year’s recipients were Camden Arriaga, Hannah Dearth, MaKennah Fitzgerald, Rachel Haitonic, Katlyn Rhineberger, Laura Schnell and Hannah Sworden.

Fourteen scholarships were awarded from the auxiliary’s Health Education Scholarship Fund, which supports clinical careers and other hospital-based professionals. This year’s recipients were Peyton Bloomer, Emma Bollinger, Morgan Dendinger, Margaret Hiliaker, Alessandra Irons, Kayla Lopez, Haydn Marsee, Nicholas Mayle, Alayna Paeth, Bethany Roberts, Jaydn Rozzell, Alexandra Seamon, Logan Streaker and Morgan Waggoner.

Twelve scholarships were awarded from the foundation’s Leona Liskai Scholarship Fund, which supports nursing students who live in Sandusky County. This year’s recipients were Mara Brown, Makenna Englund, Rachel Haitonic, Madison Jones, Rain Jordan, Maryn Klaus, Abigail Kromnow, Keyara Schneider, Laura Schnel, Hannah Seamon, Angelina Terraza-Cobo and Aubrey Thomas.

YMCA Board names new executive director

FREMONT — The Board of Directors of the YMCA of Sandusky County announced that Jeremiah Wagner has been selected to serve as the executive director.

Wagner comes to the YMCA of Sandusky County with more than 15 years of management experience in the fitness, wellness, sports and recreation field.

He recently served as executive director of the  Eastern Toledo and Downtown Toledo YMCAs managing a combined $7 million operation.

A Fremont native and Ross graduate, Wagner grew up in the YMCA of Sandusky County as a member.  He has an Organizational Leadership Certification, a Master's of Education Degree from Cleveland State University, and a B.S. Degree from Bowling Green State University.

He was part of the opening team of the new University Recreation Center at Cleveland State University in 2006 before his YMCA experience began with the YMCA of Greater Cleveland.  He later accepted a position to join a small town YMCA (like Fremont) in Ligonier Pennsylvania where he served as a senior level director overseeing the YMCA aquatics, fitness and youth/adult program departments.

Wagner decided to return to Northwest Ohio joining the YMCA of Greater Toledo as Associate Executive Director opening a new YMCA in Waterville Ohio.  After success at the YMCA in the Anthony Wayne community he then assumed the role of Executive Director managing the Eastern Toledo YMCA in Oregon and the Downtown Toledo YMCA.

He resides in Whitehouse, Ohio, with his fiancé Stacy and between them have four children.  Although knee surgeries have limited his running, his passion for fitness remains and you are likely to see him riding his road bike, using the elliptical or treadmill and strength training at the YMCA.

The Fremont News-Messenger is the number one source for Fremont, Sandusky County and Ohio breaking news, sports, photos and videos.

